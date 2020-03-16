After the award ceremony that held on on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Eko Hotels & Suites in Lagos Nigeria our celebrities went to let their hairs down.

The event was hosted by Denola Grey and it was attended your favorite celebrities. And just when we thought we had seen all the fashionably moment at the award show, our celebrities did not fail to disappoint us with their outfit to the after-party.

Here are our best looks from the after-party:

1. Mercy Eke

The 2019 Big Brother Nigeria winner, who was also the best dressed for the night looked elegant to the after-party. She rocked a thigh-high green custom made dress from Prishtina born fashion designer, Valdrin Sahiti. We love how she kept the hair short as well.

2. Denola Grey

The freelance fashion consultant, writer and an on-air multimedia personality was the host for the after-party event. He wore a floral tuxedo from Rhobes Official and a see through shirt from Orange Culture and he killed this look.

3. Sharon Ooja

The Skinny Girl in Transit star looked like a princess for the after-party as she rocked a short shimmery gown from Somo by Somo with black YSL heels to complement the look for the night.

4. Funke Akindele Bello

After winning an award for the night, Funke Akindele made sure you she partied the right way and she partied in the most fashionable way ever, She rocked a short black gown with puffy sleeves.

5. Ini Dima-Okojie

The actress with her extravagant high bun rocked this beautiful sculpted tube dress from Kome Osalor. She came looking like a doll to the after-party in this silver dress and we love it.