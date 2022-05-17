All friends of Enioluwa are friends of Crocs

Today, he’s making ripples throughout the African continent with his inspirational leadership and bold messaging. Enioluwa spreads awareness around authenticity, self-determination and independence, ultimately redefining masculinity, breaking conventions, and acting as a spokesperson for those who feel unheard.

“I don’t call them followers, they are more than that. They are my friends”, says Enioluwa, “and my dream is to act as a representative for not only my Nigerian community, but also to inspire friends around the world. I am working hard to build a bridge between Nigeria and the international community, and partnering with global brands such as Crocs is a dream come true”.

Celebrating Self-Expression Internationally

No dream is too wild for Enioluwa. “I dream to represent Nigeria and brands internationally,” he shares. “I believe in my audience, and I want to reach people outside of my country. Achieving international acclaim with Crocs helps me create a platform for my followers to realise that dreams come true.”

Joining forces with Crocs presents opportunities that Enioluwa doesn’t take for granted. To him, it’s also a way of honouring those who came before him and who did not have the opportunities for self-expression that he celebrates today.

“I want to be a voice,” Enioluwa says. “Achieve representation for young people to inspire those who don't feel like they belong and can’t make a success in the creative world because of who they are. I want to inspire people to have confidence in themselves, and I want to represent them.”

With Crocs, Enioluwa is ready to take things to the next level. “I want to leverage my following to build an online community of individuals that have the freedom to be themselves, express themselves and be creative,” he says.

Come As You Are with Enioluwa and Crocs

Come As You Are is an idea that transcends brand and product. It’s about celebrating what makes each one of us unique and encouraging everyone to be comfortable in their own shoes.

To Enioluwa, Come As You Are means representation. It means community - being a voice, regardless of age, background, and style - and building an international community that resonates with authenticity, individuality and self-expression.

It’s also about possibility.

“Keep pushing and keep creating,” urges Enioluwa. “There is beauty!”

