5 Afrobeats stars who've walked the runway at Paris, New York or Milan Fashion Week

In recent years, we’ve seen a lot of collaboration between Nigerian musicians and international fashion brands, often walking the runway for them.

Afrobeat stars on international runways [notesphere/pinterest/instagram]
Here are five times Nigerian musicians walked international runways:

Wizkid for Dolce & Gabbana [Pinterest]
Wizkid walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana in 2018 for Milan Fashion Week. He strutted solo and also walked with arguably the most famous model of all time, Naomi Campbell. It was a truly exciting time, and many people hailed him as a record-breaker. Even though D'banj walked the runway at the African Fashion International Johannesburg Fashion Week in 2018.

Davido for Puma [thenextedition]
In 2022, Davido wore a customized tracksuit to walk the runway for Puma in New York for New York Fashion Week. His outfit generated endless conversations online.

izzlax for chmps parrise [instagram]
This Afrobeats musician was also present at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, where he rocked a two-piece for the urban brand Chmps Parrise.

Odunsi the Engine for Mowalola [Vogue]
Not many people know that alte musician, Odunsi the Engine is the sister to one of the fastest-rising talents in the British fashion scene, Mowalola Ogunlesi. Odunsi modelled red leather pants and a jacket earlier this year for Mowalola's Spring Ready-to-Wear collection in Paris.

Seun Kuti for Casablanca [notesphere/twitter]
The youngest son of afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, Seun Kuti, walked the runway of contemporary fashion label Casablanca for Paris Fashion Week for their fall/winter collection. His walk was certainly very suave and one of the best we’ve seen.

