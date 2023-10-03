5 Afrobeats stars who've walked the runway at Paris, New York or Milan Fashion Week
In recent years, we’ve seen a lot of collaboration between Nigerian musicians and international fashion brands, often walking the runway for them.
Here are five times Nigerian musicians walked international runways:
1. Wizkid for D&G
Wizkid walked the runway for Dolce & Gabbana in 2018 for Milan Fashion Week. He strutted solo and also walked with arguably the most famous model of all time, Naomi Campbell. It was a truly exciting time, and many people hailed him as a record-breaker. Even though D'banj walked the runway at the African Fashion International Johannesburg Fashion Week in 2018.
2. Davido for Puma
In 2022, Davido wore a customized tracksuit to walk the runway for Puma in New York for New York Fashion Week. His outfit generated endless conversations online.
3. Izzlax for Chmps Parrise
This Afrobeats musician was also present at Paris Fashion Week earlier this year, where he rocked a two-piece for the urban brand Chmps Parrise.
4. Odunsi the Engine for Mowalola
Not many people know that alte musician, Odunsi the Engine is the sister to one of the fastest-rising talents in the British fashion scene, Mowalola Ogunlesi. Odunsi modelled red leather pants and a jacket earlier this year for Mowalola's Spring Ready-to-Wear collection in Paris.
5. Seun Kuti for Casablanca
The youngest son of afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti, Seun Kuti, walked the runway of contemporary fashion label Casablanca for Paris Fashion Week for their fall/winter collection. His walk was certainly very suave and one of the best we’ve seen.
