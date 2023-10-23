ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

How Cute Gemini is blowing up TikTok with her fashion videos

Pulse Mix

We spoke to the Tiktok fashionista off the back of her latest fashion game campaign with Africa Glam.

Cute Gemini
Cute Gemini

Recommended articles

The fashion model ﬁts like a glove into the narrative of Africa Glam, a new mobile game that allows players to build a ﬁlm career by making numerous tricky decisions, including creating a fashion line.

We had a quick chat with Cute Gemini to understand how she rose to the top of the fashion content creation industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

I've always loved anything fashion right from time. As a kid, I loved to play dress up on myself and on my dolls. When I started getting followers on TikTok, people mostly followed me because I looked good and they always wanted to see how I styled myself. So I decided to start making more fashion content.

I don't really have many tips on how to grow on TikTok, because I’m yet to fully understand the app as well. But what I've noticed is that most videos I don't really expect are the ones that end up doing well.

Notwithstanding, I'll say one should just continue posting nice content because you may never know which one will go viral and put you out there. Also, always use trending hashtags, I've noticed it works.

ADVERTISEMENT

The shopping part, haha — getting new clothes, shoes, etc. It's also nice to dress up and style my character in the game.

It feels good sometimes, but most times it doesn't because they expect you to be perfect and make no mistakes — that's not possible because I'm human. I'm still growing and still learning.

ADVERTISEMENT

I think it should be hoodies, crop tops and joggers. They make me feel very comfortable.

To get a feel of Africa Glam like Cute Gemini, download the app here to plot your way to stardom.

---

#FeatureByAfricaGlam

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How Cute Gemini is blowing up TikTok with her fashion videos

How Cute Gemini is blowing up TikTok with her fashion videos

3 reasons you should stop using loofahs to bathe

3 reasons you should stop using loofahs to bathe

Nigerian artist receives approval to begin longest painting marathon

Nigerian artist receives approval to begin longest painting marathon

How Nigerian celebs showed up at the Trace Awards

How Nigerian celebs showed up at the Trace Awards

MAC Cosmetics elevates shopping experience with Gondolas at multiple locations in Lagos

MAC Cosmetics elevates shopping experience with Gondolas at multiple locations in Lagos

5 reasons Muslims don't eat pork

5 reasons Muslims don't eat pork

How to look stunning & turn heads without makeup

How to look stunning & turn heads without makeup

December in Ghana: List of events and things to do

December in Ghana: List of events and things to do

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Priscilla Ojo's 3 fashion tips will make you look your best every single time

Priscilla Ojo's 3 fashion tips will make you look your best every single time

Choking, rainbow kiss, and other sexual practices that are extremely wild

Choking, rainbow kiss, and other sexual practices that are extremely wild

How to make chocolate chip cookies using oat flour

How to make chocolate chip cookies using oat flour

Pulse Sports

Mourinho brutally trolls World Cup winner over two-year doping ban

Mourinho brutally trolls World Cup winner over two-year doping ban

Super Eagles legend Okocha and Nkechi celebrate 25th wedding anniversary in Maldives

Super Eagles legend Okocha and Nkechi celebrate 25th wedding anniversary in Maldives

Sha'Carri Richardson Track! World's fastest woman honoured by Dallas ISD

Sha'Carri Richardson Track! World's fastest woman honoured by Dallas ISD

Barcelona vs Granada: Oshoala dedicates goal to Mohbad after scoring brace in 6-1 demolition

Barcelona vs Granada: Oshoala dedicates goal to Mohbad after scoring brace in 6-1 demolition

Osimhen is top 3 in the world — Folarin Balogun showers praise on Super Eagles striker

Osimhen is top 3 in the world — Folarin Balogun showers praise on Super Eagles striker

Shericka Jackson leads Elaine Thompson-Herah, other Jamaican athletes in 2023 ratings

Shericka Jackson leads Elaine Thompson-Herah, other Jamaican athletes in 2023 ratings

‘He changed his mind’ - Napoli clarifies De Laurentiis’ statement on Osimhen’s future

‘He changed his mind’ - Napoli clarifies De Laurentiis’ statement on Osimhen’s future

Revealed: How 'stingy' Arsenal refused to pay just £500k to sign Jude Bellingham

Revealed: How 'stingy' Arsenal refused to pay just £500k to sign Jude Bellingham

Victor Osimhen: Could the Napoli striker’s injury spell the end for Rudi Garcia?

Victor Osimhen: Could the Napoli striker’s injury spell the end for Rudi Garcia?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fashion at the funeral of wizkid's mother [Instagram]

Check out the fashion at Wizkid's late mother's funeral party

Who wore it best? [Instagram/hawtcelebs]

Who wore it better? Hilda Baci and Kim Kardashian style camo pants

Mofe Damijo stirs controversy

Mofe-Damijo's suit stirs controversy at EMY Africa Awards

Nengi Hampson has become one of the most undisputed fashionistas in the country

Nengi wants to play an assassin or superhero in a ﬁlm