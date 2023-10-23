How Cute Gemini is blowing up TikTok with her fashion videos

The fashion model ﬁts like a glove into the narrative of Africa Glam, a new mobile game that allows players to build a ﬁlm career by making numerous tricky decisions, including creating a fashion line.

We had a quick chat with Cute Gemini to understand how she rose to the top of the fashion content creation industry.

You've been blowing up TikTok with your fashion looks, how did it all start?

I've always loved anything fashion right from time. As a kid, I loved to play dress up on myself and on my dolls. When I started getting followers on TikTok, people mostly followed me because I looked good and they always wanted to see how I styled myself. So I decided to start making more fashion content.

What are your tips for doing well on TikTok?

I don't really have many tips on how to grow on TikTok, because I’m yet to fully understand the app as well. But what I've noticed is that most videos I don't really expect are the ones that end up doing well.

Notwithstanding, I'll say one should just continue posting nice content because you may never know which one will go viral and put you out there. Also, always use trending hashtags, I've noticed it works.

You've been playing Africa Glam, what's your favourite part?

The shopping part, haha — getting new clothes, shoes, etc. It's also nice to dress up and style my character in the game.

As a fashion inﬂuencer, how does it make you feel knowing that young girls are looking up to you?

It feels good sometimes, but most times it doesn't because they expect you to be perfect and make no mistakes — that's not possible because I'm human. I'm still growing and still learning.

What's one outﬁt that makes you feel your best, and why?

I think it should be hoodies, crop tops and joggers. They make me feel very comfortable.

