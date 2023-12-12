How your fave fashionable celebs showed up for 'A Tribe Called Judah' premiere
Celebrities showed up for the lavish A Tribe Called Judah premiere at their glamourous best.
Industry favourites and other invited guests showed up at the lavish ceremony at their glamourous best.
A Tribe Called Judah is an exciting drama about a group of brothers who must set aside their differences and rob a store to save their mother's life.
The main cast includes Akindele as the matriarch, Jide Kene Achufusi, Timini Egbuson, Uzee Usman, Tobi Makinde, and Olumide Oworu.
The theme for Sunday's premiere night was "costume party extravaganza" and this was how your favourite celebrities showed up.
Funke Akindele
Nse Ikpe-Etim
Jide Kene Achufusi
Uzee Usman
Efe Irele
Timini Egbuson
Mercy Eke
Ruth Kadiri
Uti Nwachukwu
Yvonne Jegede
Ini Dima-Okojie
Etinosa Idemudia
Sharon Ooja
Faith Morey
Adunni Ade
Shaffy Bello
