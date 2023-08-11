ADVERTISEMENT
8 fashionable ways for men to wear pink inspired by Nigerian male celebs

Temi Iwalaiye

More men need to wear pink, and these male celebrities in pink prove how good they look in it.

The cliche that women like pink and men like blue can’t be more false. Here are Nigerian male celebrities who look good in pink, and here’s how they styled it.

We’ve seen that pink suits look good on women, and the truth is, they look even better on men. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu embraced his feminine side in this stylish pink cotton suit. Men, always stick with softer fabric when wearing a complete pink suit, stay away from taffeta.

If wearing pink from head to toe feels overwhelming, take inspiration from Tobi Bakre, who rocked a pink tuxedo with black pants. Remember, the right fit is essential.

Adekunle Gold and Neo in shades of pink [Instagram]
Adekunle Gold and Neo in shades of pink [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria

Adekunle Gold and Neo Akpofure are wearing soft pink t-shirts; this is perfect for a casual outing. My favourite thing about this pair is that Adekunle wears his with blue jeans, and Neo goes full jeans and still looks good.

Do you see how comfortable Adekunle Gold looks in pink sweatpants and a hoody? This is a perfect laid-back look for running errands and being out and about.

Taymesan and Vine Olugu in pink shorts [Instagram]
Taymesan and Vine Olugu in pink shorts [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria

Men need to let their legs breathe, and wearing pink shorts like Taymesan did is a good way to go about it. The tank top goes perfectly with it, and it’s a excellent casual look. Vine Olugu wears a maroon shirt with his and white sneakers. The combination looks so good.

The pink Agbada as seen on Ebuka [Instagram]
The pink Agbada as seen on Ebuka [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria
A pink agbada commands attention and looks gorgeous. Ebuka is proof of this; look how handsome he looks.

If a pink agbada is too much for you, a pink kaftan is soft and gorgeous. Men, you have enough black kaftans; it's time to get pink.

A pink shirt should be in every man's closet [Instagram]
A pink shirt should be in every man's closet [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria

If you don’t have a pink shirt, then I don’t know what to say to you. Every man must have a pink shirt in his wardrobe; it goes with chinos, jeans, black trousers, and everything else. Just look at Vine Olugu and Denola Grey.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

