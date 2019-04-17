Ini Edo is a Nigerian actress. She began her film career in 2000, and has featured in more than 100 movies since that time. Most recently, she heated up our screen in the smash hit movie Chief Daddy.

In her spare time Ini Edo is a humanitarian who indulges in many charitable causes. She has many causes close to her heart that she gives both her time and resources to and is known for her big heart.

The glamorous star is also known for her knockout style. Never one to things by halves, Ini is all about high-octane style and she always looks perfectly turned out.

Check out 7 times Ini was both effortless and glamorous!

Ini Edo is giving us wedding guest goals in this stylish cropped suit

Ini Edo is certainly one celebrity who knows how to pull together a look but this latest wedding guest outfit, from head to toe, is a winner. Check it out!

This past weekend, Ini Edo attended the wedding of luxury personal shopper Gladys who married her longtime beau, Ian. Gladys, who defies her 50 years old, was marrying for the first time and it was a huge celebration of love.

The stylish wedding was well attended but some of our favourite stars but one look that stood out was Ini's colourful cropped blue suit that was both chic and playful at the same time.

Ini's bespoke suit was by Nigerian fashion designer Julyet Peters who specialises in deluxe pieces. The baby blue suit had a wrap suit jacket and cropped pants; it was a creative take on the traditional suit. It had purple patch details and played with textures on the jacket for a more layered feel.

Ini finished off the look with a nude pair of Christian Louboutin heels and a deep blue Louis Vuitton clutch.

Not one to do things by halves, Ini kept her makeup natural but glowing as she allowed popular MUA Bibyonce to work her magic on her face. Ini then wrapped up her blond braids in a fashion forward high ponytail to complete the look.

We love everything about this outfit and next time you're attending a wedding, why not play with colours and suit silhouettes just like Ini, for a more stylish and wearable look.