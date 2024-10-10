ADVERTISEMENT
50+ Nations Join Forces to Announce BRICS International Fashion Federation

Dami Dawson
Group photo of the delegates BRICS+Fashion Summit Press Service
The new federation seeks to establish new centers of influence, strengthen international connections, boost industry sustainability, and provide NewGen of fashion talents with opportunities for growth. Notably, the summit was attended by representatives from over 100 countries, solidifying its standing as the largest fashion event for both emerging and established markets.

Brian Ahumuza, CEO and Founder of Uganda Fashion Designers Association, said “The BRICS International Fashion Federation has the potential to significantly foster international collaboration by creating structured opportunities for designers, artisans, and manufacturers to work together on joint ventures, exhibitions, and collections. This can help open up new markets, enabling designers from Uganda, for example, to reach audiences in Russia, Brazil, or India”.

Sunil Sethi, Chairman of the Fashion Design Council of India, said, "The need for such a fashionable alliance of emerging countries is long overdue. Brands, designers, and markets all face similar challenges—from supply chain disruptions to environmental issues—that are easier to solve together. The fashion world is focused on a few hundred global brands, so emerging markets need their own platform to make our voices heard."

The memorandum to establish the BRICS International Fashion Federation was signed by an array of influential figures, including CEOs of fashion weeks, heads of fashion and textile associations, and academic leaders from countries such as India, South Africa, Russia, Ethiopia, Egypt, Spain, the USA, Indonesia, Malaysia, Ghana, Tanzania, Jordan, Ecuador, Paraguay, and Kenya.

Natalya Sergunina, Deputy Mayor of Moscow, highlighted the initiative's significance: "The creation of this International Federation is a major outcome of the recent BRICS+ Fashion Summit in Moscow. It demonstrates once again the shared goals and substantial potential for growth that we have with our global colleagues."

The declaration stipulates several core objectives: supporting local talent, promoting sustainable fashion, fostering cultural exchange, and creating a unified platform for emerging markets through educational and informational projects. It also focuses on the development of new technologies, the preservation of cultural identities, and the support of traditional arts and crafts.

"We are committed to providing these visionaries with a global platform and local events to ensure their creative work is celebrated globally. Our aim is to promote sustainable and eco-friendly practices, striving to implement transparent methods that will significantly reduce the fashion industry's carbon footprint. Slow fashion, characterised by mindful consumption and production, will be at the heart of the BRICS IFF agenda as we strive to mitigate the environmental impact of fashion," says the official statement.

