5 trending hair accessories

Fashion trends comes and goes. So, what are the trending hair accessories most women want?

Braided headbands are certainly in fashion [instagram/veeiye]

These ornaments are a perfect way to spice up your attire. They also make the hair-do look more interesting.

Here are 5 of the most trendy hair accessory you'd find

The braided headband has always been around but it has been taken up a notch and it is quite bigger than it used to be. The braided headband is a fashion statement and it goes perfectly with native attires.

Beads are never out of style. They are always a nice way to spice up your braids.

The pin is definitely in right now. A lot of people use it to pack their wigs to the side. It does look great. What's not to love about it?

Scrunchies are back with a bang, they are quite popular nowadays. They are churchy and preppy. Using a scrunchy depends on your taste.

The silk scarf is back like it never left. We are back to the 90s, and we are not complaining about this blast from the past.

