5 trending hair accessories

Here are 5 of the most trendy hair accessory you'd find

1. Braided headband

The braided headband has always been around but it has been taken up a notch and it is quite bigger than it used to be. The braided headband is a fashion statement and it goes perfectly with native attires.

2. Beads

Beads are never out of style. They are always a nice way to spice up your braids.

3. Pins

The pin is definitely in right now. A lot of people use it to pack their wigs to the side. It does look great. What's not to love about it?

4. Scrunchies

Scrunchies are back with a bang, they are quite popular nowadays. They are churchy and preppy. Using a scrunchy depends on your taste.

5. Silk scarf

