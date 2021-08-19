These ornaments are a perfect way to spice up your attire. They also make the hair-do look more interesting.
5 trending hair accessories
Fashion trends comes and goes. So, what are the trending hair accessories most women want?
Here are 5 of the most trendy hair accessory you'd find
1. Braided headband
The braided headband has always been around but it has been taken up a notch and it is quite bigger than it used to be. The braided headband is a fashion statement and it goes perfectly with native attires.
2. Beads
Beads are never out of style. They are always a nice way to spice up your braids.
3. Pins
The pin is definitely in right now. A lot of people use it to pack their wigs to the side. It does look great. What's not to love about it?
4. Scrunchies
Scrunchies are back with a bang, they are quite popular nowadays. They are churchy and preppy. Using a scrunchy depends on your taste.
5. Silk scarf
The silk scarf is back like it never left. We are back to the 90s, and we are not complaining about this blast from the past.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng