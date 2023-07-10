Barbiecore: 5 times Margot Robbie recreated the Barbie doll's outfits
It premiered in the United States yesterday, and the reviews have been all positive. Throughout the press tours, Margot drew inspiration from different eras of Barbie dolls and from the archival outfits designed for them.
Barbiecore is a trending word that simply being inspired by the hot pink looks that Barbie wore. Here are five of the very best Barbiecore outfits from Margot:
Pink and Fabulous Barbie
Margot wore a bright pink polka-dot Valentino halter mini dress. Margot accessorised the dress with Assael Pearls jewellery, a yellow shoulder bag, and white Manolo Blahnik heels. This look was inspired by 2015's pink and fabulous Barbie. This outfit is perfect for date night with friends or your partner.
Day to Night Barbie
Margot dazzled in a mesmerizing pink Versace gown featuring a glistening sequin bodice and a voluminous tulle midi skirt. Complementing her look were exquisite pink Manolo Blahnik peep-toe heels and stunning Taffin Jewelry drop earrings. She was imitating the 1985 day-to-night Barbie. This outfit is the perfect dinner outfit.
Totally hair Barbie
In Mexico, Margot wore a print minidress by Emilio Pucci, bright pink Manolo Blahnik shoes, a baby pink quilted purse, and Chanel's hot-pink drop earrings. This is the perfect party look. She was channelling 1992's totally hair Barbie.
Sparkling pink Barbie
Without a doubt, this Margot's Barbie core look is my absolute favourite. She wore a hot-pink, jewelled skirt suit and crop top by Moschino. Margot completes the look with a similar studded pillbox hat, a heart-shaped purse, pink Manolo Blahnik shoes, and Tiffany & Co. pearl earrings. This is a corporate look at its finest. She was channelling a sparkling pink Barbie.
Earring Magic Barbie
She wore a custom-made Balmain hot-pink leather minidress with a pink long-sleeve mesh top. A silver belly chain with a star medallion attached, silver chain drop earrings with heart and star pendants, and pink Manolo Blahnik shoes. This is perfect for a corporate casual look. She was inspired by 1992's Earring Magic Barbie.
