Barbiecore: 5 times Margot Robbie recreated the Barbie doll's outfits

Temi Iwalaiye

Margot Robbie recreated many of the Barbie doll's outfits, and you can too!

5 times Margot Robbie recreated the barbie doll [Instagram/gettyimages]
5 times Margot Robbie recreated the barbie doll [Instagram/gettyimages]

It premiered in the United States yesterday, and the reviews have been all positive. Throughout the press tours, Margot drew inspiration from different eras of Barbie dolls and from the archival outfits designed for them.

Barbiecore is a trending word that simply being inspired by the hot pink looks that Barbie wore. Here are five of the very best Barbiecore outfits from Margot:

Pink and Fabulous Barbie [Gettyimages/instagram]
Pink and Fabulous Barbie [Gettyimages/instagram] Pulse Nigeria

Margot wore a bright pink polka-dot Valentino halter mini dress. Margot accessorised the dress with Assael Pearls jewellery, a yellow shoulder bag, and white Manolo Blahnik heels. This look was inspired by 2015's pink and fabulous Barbie. This outfit is perfect for date night with friends or your partner.

Day to night Barbie [Gettyimages/instagram]
Day to night Barbie [Gettyimages/instagram] Pulse Nigeria

Margot dazzled in a mesmerizing pink Versace gown featuring a glistening sequin bodice and a voluminous tulle midi skirt. Complementing her look were exquisite pink Manolo Blahnik peep-toe heels and stunning Taffin Jewelry drop earrings. She was imitating the 1985 day-to-night Barbie. This outfit is the perfect dinner outfit.

Totally hair barbie [Gettyimages/instagram]
Totally hair barbie [Gettyimages/instagram] Pulse Nigeria

In Mexico, Margot wore a print minidress by Emilio Pucci, bright pink Manolo Blahnik shoes, a baby pink quilted purse, and Chanel's hot-pink drop earrings. This is the perfect party look. She was channelling 1992's totally hair Barbie.

Sparkling Barbie [Gettyimages/instagram]
Sparkling Barbie [Gettyimages/instagram] Pulse Nigeria
Without a doubt, this Margot's Barbie core look is my absolute favourite. She wore a hot-pink, jewelled skirt suit and crop top by Moschino. Margot completes the look with a similar studded pillbox hat, a heart-shaped purse, pink Manolo Blahnik shoes, and Tiffany & Co. pearl earrings. This is a corporate look at its finest. She was channelling a sparkling pink Barbie.

Earring magic Barbie [Gettyimages/instagram]
Earring magic Barbie [Gettyimages/instagram] Pulse Nigeria

She wore a custom-made Balmain hot-pink leather minidress with a pink long-sleeve mesh top. A silver belly chain with a star medallion attached, silver chain drop earrings with heart and star pendants, and pink Manolo Blahnik shoes. This is perfect for a corporate casual look. She was inspired by 1992's Earring Magic Barbie.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

