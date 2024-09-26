ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

Confidently chic: 5 styling tips for women who aren’t hourglass-shaped

damilola agubata

Inverted triangle, rectangle, pear, whatever your shape is, there are amazing style tips that can make you look effortlessly chic without breaking the bank.

You don't need to have an hourglass figure to confidently slay in outfits [Freepik]
You don't need to have an hourglass figure to confidently slay in outfits [Freepik]

Recommended articles

It's understandable to feel frustrated when you can't find any decent outfit that will instantly look good on you. We've all been there. Every boutique or fashion designer you turn to has something for a snatched waist and padded hips but no one ever seems to have something for your pear shape or apple body type.

Before you completely give up hope, imagine you had a magical superpower to pair up what you currently have in your wardrobe to arrive at statement and classic fashion pieces that make you comfortable and confident all day long—in your natural body type. The tricks are in the following tips.

ADVERTISEMENT
V-necklines will take away attention from your broad chest. [Freepik]
V-necklines will take away attention from your broad chest. [Freepik] Pulse Nigeria

If you're naturally endowed with a fuller bust or broad shoulders (my inverted triangle ladies), V-necks should be your go-to for balancing out your silhouette to achieve a slimming effect. With them, you won't ever have to worry about drawing attention to your chest.

Peplum tops are for that chic and feminine look. [Pinterest]
Peplum tops are for that chic and feminine look. [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

With peplum tops or jackets, you can successfully create an illusion of curves, especially if you have a rectangular or athletic body type. If you are out to look gorgeously chic and feminine, they are your sure bet.

ADVERTISEMENT
Go bold or go home. Patterned skirts help to form an illusion of curves and draw attention to the lower body. [Freepik]
Go bold or go home. Patterned skirts help to form an illusion of curves and draw attention to the lower body. [Freepik] Pulse Nigeria

Bold patterned skirts or pants should be a regular staple outfit in your wardrobe, especially if you are an apple or inverted triangle shape. They help to pull attention to your lower body and balance broader shoulders.

ALSO READ: Ladies: 7 fashion tips to enhance your apple-shaped figure

ADVERTISEMENT
High-waisted pants can make your waist appear smaller. [Freepik]
High-waisted pants can make your waist appear smaller. [Freepik] Pulse Nigeria

You can get easy waist definition with high-waisted pants or trousers. If you have a rectangle or apple shape, don't joke with these because they also have the ability to make your legs look longer. Overall, you will appear in proportion.

ALSO READ: 5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Stephanie Coker

Flatter your figure with wrap dresses. [LagosMums]
Flatter your figure with wrap dresses. [LagosMums] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The fact that wrap dresses can be worn for almost any type of occasion and no matter your body type—apple, oval, or rectangle—is what makes them a perfect addition to your wardrobe. They help to give an illusion of a well-defined waistline, enhancing the appearance of your natural curves.

You don't need an hourglass shape to look good. With a bit of intention and styling assistance, you can slay at any function.

damilola agubata

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 interesting facts about Mount Everest

5 interesting facts about Mount Everest

The interesting story behind the word 'boycott'

The interesting story behind the word 'boycott'

5 common laundry mistakes that are ruining your clothes

5 common laundry mistakes that are ruining your clothes

5 signs you may be a workaholic

5 signs you may be a workaholic

Confidently chic: 5 styling tips for women who aren’t hourglass-shaped

Confidently chic: 5 styling tips for women who aren’t hourglass-shaped

Myth or fact: An apple a day keeps the doctor away

Myth or fact: An apple a day keeps the doctor away

5 things you wouldn’t believe are contagious

5 things you wouldn’t believe are contagious

Temitope Adeboyejo Foundation launches to combat hypertension in Nigeria

Temitope Adeboyejo Foundation launches to combat hypertension in Nigeria

What to drink when you have a cold

What to drink when you have a cold

How to bake a fluffy vanilla sponge cake

How to bake a fluffy vanilla sponge cake

5 Best affordable makeup dupes for luxury brands in Nigeria

5 Best affordable makeup dupes for luxury brands in Nigeria

5 easy ways to cut down on your social media use

5 easy ways to cut down on your social media use

Pulse Sports

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘Antonio was right’ - Ex-Roma manager backs Conte, claims Lukaku is not a big game player

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

‘He can't score an empty net’ - Fenerbahçe legend slams Mourinho for signing En-Nesyri instead of Osimhen

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

'Arsenal have not won Champions League' — Man City star explains key difference between rivalries with Liverpool and Gunners

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Naija Stars Abroad: Little-known Chinedu, 2 underdogs outshine Super Eagles stars Victor Osimhen and Boniface

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Okafor denies Chukwueze assist as AC Milan register big victory in Derby della Madonnina

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

Thank you for choosing Nigeria over England — Mikel Obi hails Super Eagles star

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

'I am a chosen' - New Victor emerges for Super Eagles as Nigerian star steals spotlight in UCL debut with 64-minute show

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Best-dressed celebs at themed events [Instagram]

5 Nigerian celebs who know how to dress for themed events

Abisola Abolaji Omolade champions a new era in fashion with style magnate

Abisola Abolaji Omolade champions a new era in fashion with style magnate