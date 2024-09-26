Confidently chic: 5 styling tips for women who aren’t hourglass-shaped

It's understandable to feel frustrated when you can't find any decent outfit that will instantly look good on you. We've all been there. Every boutique or fashion designer you turn to has something for a snatched waist and padded hips but no one ever seems to have something for your pear shape or apple body type.

Before you completely give up hope, imagine you had a magical superpower to pair up what you currently have in your wardrobe to arrive at statement and classic fashion pieces that make you comfortable and confident all day long—in your natural body type. The tricks are in the following tips.

Embrace V-necklines

If you're naturally endowed with a fuller bust or broad shoulders (my inverted triangle ladies), V-necks should be your go-to for balancing out your silhouette to achieve a slimming effect. With them, you won't ever have to worry about drawing attention to your chest.

Opt for peplum tops

With peplum tops or jackets, you can successfully create an illusion of curves, especially if you have a rectangular or athletic body type. If you are out to look gorgeously chic and feminine, they are your sure bet.

Go confidently bold

Bold patterned skirts or pants should be a regular staple outfit in your wardrobe, especially if you are an apple or inverted triangle shape. They help to pull attention to your lower body and balance broader shoulders.

Choose high-waisted pants

You can get easy waist definition with high-waisted pants or trousers. If you have a rectangle or apple shape, don't joke with these because they also have the ability to make your legs look longer. Overall, you will appear in proportion.

Flatter your figure with wrap dresses

The fact that wrap dresses can be worn for almost any type of occasion and no matter your body type—apple, oval, or rectangle—is what makes them a perfect addition to your wardrobe. They help to give an illusion of a well-defined waistline, enhancing the appearance of your natural curves.