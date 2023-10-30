ADVERTISEMENT
5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Stephanie Coker

Temi Iwalaiye

Another Monday is upon us, and if you are a 9–5 baddie, we have workwear inspiration for you.

5 outfits for 5 days of work [Instagram]
5 outfits for 5 days of work [Instagram]

If you work in a bank or a government parastatal, then you are going to be inspired by Stephanie’s preppy style.

Let her looks inspire you throughout this week.

Start your Monday with something bright and colourful, like a pink skirt and blazer. The black camisole and razor-straight bob are certainly giving.

I love how Stephanie played with two shades of brown, and the leather blazer is undoubtedly brazen. Also, peep those leopard-print shoes.

Nothing says civil servant more than a brown suit. I love her pairing it with a body suit and not the commonly worn camisole. Plus, the blazer has a very unconventional shape.

Who needs sleeves? Try a short-sleeved blazer with matching pants for that classy but laid-back aesthetic.

Pleated skirts and matching tops are always a preppy look for a modest working baddie. Those shoes added to the gorgeousness of this fit.

Temi Iwalaiye
