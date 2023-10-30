5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Stephanie Coker
Another Monday is upon us, and if you are a 9–5 baddie, we have workwear inspiration for you.
If you work in a bank or a government parastatal, then you are going to be inspired by Stephanie’s preppy style.
Let her looks inspire you throughout this week.
Monday
Start your Monday with something bright and colourful, like a pink skirt and blazer. The black camisole and razor-straight bob are certainly giving.
Tuesday
I love how Stephanie played with two shades of brown, and the leather blazer is undoubtedly brazen. Also, peep those leopard-print shoes.
Wednesday
Nothing says civil servant more than a brown suit. I love her pairing it with a body suit and not the commonly worn camisole. Plus, the blazer has a very unconventional shape.
Thursday
Who needs sleeves? Try a short-sleeved blazer with matching pants for that classy but laid-back aesthetic.
Friday
Pleated skirts and matching tops are always a preppy look for a modest working baddie. Those shoes added to the gorgeousness of this fit.
