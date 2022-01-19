5 popular outfits worn by women that should be banned

These outfits are either too tacky, slutty or do not make any sense on a particular figure.

1. Leggings and gowns

This combination always looks like a travesty. Do you want to wear a short gown, but you are not brave enough to see it through? It is juvenile and childish and needs to stop.

2. Bikers shorts

Biker shorts look good on some people, but on others, you can end up looking a little ‘slutty’ even worse if you are skinny.

3. Corsets

This is a new trend where a corset is worn outside an outfit. It can look uncomfortable, but it all depends on the styling.

4. Fluffy slides

Some slides are unnecessarily fluffy and should not be worn everywhere, except maybe with your nightgown.

The tackiest combination is fluffy slides and biker shorts. It gives off a weird vibe.

5. Ashawo gowns

