5 popular outfits worn by women that should be banned

Nigerian women need to stop wearing these outfits.

This look can be very uncomfortable [Pinterest]

Fashion is about self-expression, but some fashion combinations should be outlawed, thrown away, burnt and never worn again.

Recommended articles

These outfits are either too tacky, slutty or do not make any sense on a particular figure.

This combination makes no sense [Wikihow] Pulse Nigeria

This combination always looks like a travesty. Do you want to wear a short gown, but you are not brave enough to see it through? It is juvenile and childish and needs to stop.

This look is a bit too ratchet [Pinterest} Pulse Nigeria

Biker shorts look good on some people, but on others, you can end up looking a little ‘slutty’ even worse if you are skinny.

This look can be very uncomfortable [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

This is a new trend where a corset is worn outside an outfit. It can look uncomfortable, but it all depends on the styling.

Fluffy sides are bit too tacky [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

Some slides are unnecessarily fluffy and should not be worn everywhere, except maybe with your nightgown.

The tackiest combination is fluffy slides and biker shorts. It gives off a weird vibe.

Gowns like this are called ashawo dresses {pinterest} Pulse Nigeria

These outfits are inappropriate dressing everywhere except clubs. They reveal too much skin; a sense of decency and proportion is still important even in these liberal times.

