Fashion is about self-expression, but some fashion combinations should be outlawed, thrown away, burnt and never worn again.
5 popular outfits worn by women that should be banned
Nigerian women need to stop wearing these outfits.
These outfits are either too tacky, slutty or do not make any sense on a particular figure.
1. Leggings and gowns
This combination always looks like a travesty. Do you want to wear a short gown, but you are not brave enough to see it through? It is juvenile and childish and needs to stop.
2. Bikers shorts
Biker shorts look good on some people, but on others, you can end up looking a little ‘slutty’ even worse if you are skinny.
3. Corsets
This is a new trend where a corset is worn outside an outfit. It can look uncomfortable, but it all depends on the styling.
4. Fluffy slides
Some slides are unnecessarily fluffy and should not be worn everywhere, except maybe with your nightgown.
The tackiest combination is fluffy slides and biker shorts. It gives off a weird vibe.
5. Ashawo gowns
These outfits are inappropriate dressing everywhere except clubs. They reveal too much skin; a sense of decency and proportion is still important even in these liberal times.
