We took a deep dive into Osas’ Instagram page and came out with more pictures of the beautiful damsel looking ravishing in a bikini/swimsuit, and what was our conclusion? No one looks better in swimwear.
5 times Osas Ighodaro rocked a bikini to perfection
Yesterday, Actress, Osas Ighodaro nearly broke the internet with her bikini pictures.
Recommended articles
Melon bikini
Osas soaked up the sun in sunny LA in a bikini. No wonder it has melon graphics on it because she looked like an absolute snack.
Cheetah girl
Osas was by the blue waters of Zanzibar in a bikini with cheetah spots. Appropriate as she looked incredibly beautiful like a cheetah.
Iyamah’s bikini
Osas showed off her gorgeous body in a black Andrea Iyamah bikini, and we got to say, we love to see it.
Water goddess
Osas looked like the goddess Osun in Ghana wearing a white bikini while posing by a waterfall.
Queen of bikinis
At this point, we have to crown Osas, the queen of bikinis and with a body as sexy as hers, why not. She loves Andrea Iyamah as she is rocking another beautiful Andrea Iyamah swimsuit.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng