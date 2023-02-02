ADVERTISEMENT
5 times Osas Ighodaro rocked a bikini to perfection

Temi Iwalaiye

Yesterday, Actress, Osas Ighodaro nearly broke the internet with her bikini pictures.

Osas in swimwear is a sight for sore eyes
We took a deep dive into Osas’ Instagram page and came out with more pictures of the beautiful damsel looking ravishing in a bikini/swimsuit, and what was our conclusion? No one looks better in swimwear.

Osas soaked up the sun in sunny LA in a bikini. No wonder it has melon graphics on it because she looked like an absolute snack.

Osas was by the blue waters of Zanzibar in a bikini with cheetah spots. Appropriate as she looked incredibly beautiful like a cheetah.

Osas showed off her gorgeous body in a black Andrea Iyamah bikini, and we got to say, we love to see it.

Osas looked like the goddess Osun in Ghana wearing a white bikini while posing by a waterfall.

At this point, we have to crown Osas, the queen of bikinis and with a body as sexy as hers, why not. She loves Andrea Iyamah as she is rocking another beautiful Andrea Iyamah swimsuit.

