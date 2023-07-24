5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Cee C
This week's women workwear inspiration is no other than Cee C.
This week, we are inspired by influencer and entrepreneur, Cynthia 'Cee C' Nwadiora, whose acute fashion sense and impeccable tailoring make her the perfect inspiration.
Here’s a guide to the workweek:
Monday
Begin the week with this two-toned polka-dot skirt and shirt. The fact that the shirt is white, and the skirt is green makes the outfit look fantastic.
Tuesday
When it comes to impeccable tailoring and fit, we have to give it up to her designer, Jan by Jan. The monkey jacket inside also looks beautiful.
Wednesday
A pantsuit is an indispensable item in a working baddie’s wardrobe. Blue is such a lovely colour and again, Cee C proves that fitting is everything; no fabric is out of place. Beautiful.
Thursday
This white gown with puffy sleeves is certainly giving boss lady. It commands attention and looks gorgeous, too.
Friday
A classic black bodycon gown and black pumps shoes are a match made in heaven and a staple in every working baddie's wardrobe.
