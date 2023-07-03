5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Beauty Tukura
Let Beauty Tukura inspire your work wardrobe this week.
This week's workwear inspiration is beauty queen, reality TV star, and influencer Beauty Tukura.
Her daring and gorgeous style is what you need to look sultry yet understated at work this week.
Monday
Why look plain when you can wear plaid? We love this three-piece suit; the monkey jacket instead of a camisole is just the right fit, and it’s beautiful, but you might not show so much cleavage at work.
Tuesday
The oversized suit is certainly a trend that we are feeling. We love the pairing with the colourful bodysuit; it’s giving fashion killer.
Wednesday
A well-tailored white suit should be in every working woman’s closet; it looks better than a black suit, and Beauty Tukura is proof.
Thursday
A corporate miniskirt and suit jacket spell 'corporate baddie', but you might have to make your skirt longer, so HR doesn’t call you in.
Friday
A jacket on a corset gown—mind blown! It’s creative and beautiful. You might have to wear a longer gown for work though.
