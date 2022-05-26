5 most fashionable ways to wear palazzo pants

Before we proceed though, here’s a quick advice: make sure to check the waist, thigh gap and hip ratio before you buy a palazzo. A good palazzo reaches your thigh gap and sits firmly on your waist.

So how can you style your palazzo?

1. Pair them with crop tops

Crop tops make you look more casual and sexy. This is one of the best ways to dress down palazzos and make them look really cute.

2. Palazzo + Dress shirts = Gorgeousness

Palazzos are so versatile they can be worn with cotton or silk shirts and made to look more corporate. To complete this killer look, pair them with pumps and you are ready for work.

3. Palazzo two-piece

This pyjama trend is an amazing way to look cozy and relaxed in your palazzo. It doubles as semi-corporate and casual.

4. Suit jacket

Wearing a suit jacket on your palazzo is a sure way to elevate your look to give off strong boss chic vibes.

When next you need everyone to know who the Queen Bee is, you know what to do.

5. Pair with a turtleneck