5 most fashionable ways to wear palazzo pants

Temi Iwalaiye

With Asake’s new single ‘Palazzo’ trending, here are some on how to style your palazzo.

Palazzos are versatile [Instagram/Stylepantry]
Palazzos are versatile [Instagram/Stylepantry]

Palazzo pants are flared pants made of soft fabric. They are sexy, comfortable and make a woman’s booty jiggle.

Before we proceed though, here’s a quick advice: make sure to check the waist, thigh gap and hip ratio before you buy a palazzo. A good palazzo reaches your thigh gap and sits firmly on your waist.

So how can you style your palazzo?

Crop tops make you look more casual and sexy. This is one of the best ways to dress down palazzos and make them look really cute.

Palazzos are so versatile they can be worn with cotton or silk shirts and made to look more corporate. To complete this killer look, pair them with pumps and you are ready for work.

This pyjama trend is an amazing way to look cozy and relaxed in your palazzo. It doubles as semi-corporate and casual.

Wearing a suit jacket on your palazzo is a sure way to elevate your look to give off strong boss chic vibes.

When next you need everyone to know who the Queen Bee is, you know what to do.

A turtleneck is a must-have in every wardrobe, it goes with virtually everything.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

