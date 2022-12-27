ADVERTISEMENT
5 Christmas Day pictures of celebrity families we loved

Temi Iwalaiye

Here are five of our favourite celebrity family Christmas photoshoots.

We liked these pictures [Instagram]

While me and mine’s were taking couples pictures, celebrated families also participated and took some pretty cool pictures to wish their family and friends a very merry Christmas.

Ebuka and his family took a break from matching pyjamas and wore white cute outfits. A favourite.

Theirs was a picture of a perfectly blended family. Lovely to see.

It was really special for Kie kie who just gave birth, it was a beautiful picture of a growing family.

Bovi went with a nativity theme and we loved it, it was peak creativity.

This picture felt very natural, homely and joyful. Loved it.

Temi Iwalaiye

