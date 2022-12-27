While me and mine’s were taking couples pictures, celebrated families also participated and took some pretty cool pictures to wish their family and friends a very merry Christmas.
5 Christmas Day pictures of celebrity families we loved
Here are five of our favourite celebrity family Christmas photoshoots.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
Ebuka and family
Ebuka and his family took a break from matching pyjamas and wore white cute outfits. A favourite.
Iyabo Ojo and Paulo
Theirs was a picture of a perfectly blended family. Lovely to see.
Kiekie baby's first Christmas
It was really special for Kie kie who just gave birth, it was a beautiful picture of a growing family.
Bovi and family
Bovi went with a nativity theme and we loved it, it was peak creativity.
Bam Bam and Teddy A
This picture felt very natural, homely and joyful. Loved it.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Pulse List: Top 5 fashion trends of 2022
5 Christmas Day pictures of celebrity families we loved
14 states perform at 2022 Calabar cultural carnival
How to go through December when you're broke
5 weird monuments around the world
5 foods you can actually eat raw
5 interesting health benefits of Oha soup
5 Nigerian foods with special benefits for women
4 ways to have a December to remember
ADVERTISEMENT