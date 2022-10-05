With different sightings and events to attend, we have ample time to check out their sense of style. Here are five times the ex-housemates stunned us with their sense of style.
5 best post-show outfits from recent Big Brother Naija housemates
Even though the Big Brother Naija show just ended, some housemates have been out of the house for long enough for us to gauge a sense of their style.
Christy O as Tinkerbell
Ceo Luminiee ‘finished’ work on this green outfit, it was a heavenly picture that looked like Tinkerbell. Exquisite.
Doyin as Moulin Rouge
This was Doyin’s best look so far as this see-through white gown is extremely gorgeous and completed with feathers.
All of Allysyn’s looks
Allysyn slayed so effortlessly at every event, it was even so hard to find one we loved. All her looks are so edgy and fashion-forward.
Bella first appearance
Bella’s first look was styled by Medlin Boss and it was just a good idea.
Beauty’s aso-ebi
It was refreshing to see Beauty again, and of course, she slayed it.
