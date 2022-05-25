RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Fashion

5 alternatives for women who hate wearing bras

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

There is good news for women who find bras uncomfortable.

Bralettes give support and comfort [Amazon]
Bralettes give support and comfort [Amazon]

Before puberty hit girls, they were free to play roughly with boys, but once they developed breasts, they had to be more careful and more conscious of their bodies. They were introduced to a life of breast imprisonment called bras.

Recommended articles

Personally, my mother was very strict about wearing bras, even at home. She didn’t want my breasts unsupported, especially when visitors came around.

But bras are the most uncomfortable pieces of underwear, especially those with underwires which, by the way, have been linked to breast cancer.

But we cannot all be subject to a lifetime of wearing bras. So, what are the alternatives if you want to give up bras?

Embrace your breast shape and size, and don’t let anyone make you feel bad about it - all breasts are beautiful.

My mother always complained about my small breasts and made me wear bigger bras to inflate them.

I didn’t know that having small breasts was a blessing in disguise because I didn’t always have to wear bras, especially when wearing thick clothes.

Those with bigger breasts may face a challenge if they decide to go braless, especially if their breasts are too weighty and give them back aches - but if they don’t feel that way, they could also be braless.

Boob tapes are adhesive fabric that keep your breasts in a fixed position.They help to give women a more pronounced cleavage and shape their breasts.

Boob tape moulds your breasts [Ebay]
Boob tape moulds your breasts [Ebay] Pulse Nigeria

Pasties can save you from an ill-fated nip slip. They are little fabrics or paper that cover your nipples if you intend to go braless or wear an outfit with a wide cleavage.

Pasties help to cover your nipples [Alibaba]
Pasties help to cover your nipples [Alibaba] Pulse Nigeria
Baudeaux are cozy [Sugarlips]
Baudeaux are cozy [Sugarlips] Pulse Nigeria

Bandeaux or tube tops are extremely cozy. They keep your breast in place, and they don’t burden you. They also prevent your nipples from showing underneath your outfit and can be worn on sleeveless outfits.

Bralettes give support and comfort [Amazon]
Bralettes give support and comfort [Amazon] Pulse Nigeria

Bralettes are loose yet fitting. If you are looking for comfort and support (especially if you are plus size), bralettes are a good option. The only issue is that you can’t wear them with sleeveless outfits.

Shapewear makes women's bodies shapely [Whowhatwear]
Shapewear makes women's bodies shapely [Whowhatwear] Pulse Nigeria

Shapewear is becoming increasingly popular because of its utility. They give women’s bodies definition, hide excess tummy fat and make bras unnecessary. They can also be worn by women of any size.

On an ending note, we must add that bras are not all bad; some are actually comfortable – the stick on bra, for example.

Also, there are some outfits that require you to wear bras - especially push up bras. So staying away from bras forever may be an illusion.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Africa Day 2022 addresses nutrition and food security

Africa Day 2022 addresses nutrition and food security

5 alternatives for women who hate wearing bras

5 alternatives for women who hate wearing bras

Khalil Halilu - The industrialist creating a foundation for Nigerian entrepreneurs to thrive and compete globally

Khalil Halilu - The industrialist creating a foundation for Nigerian entrepreneurs to thrive and compete globally

Bisi Is The Boss: The book every child needs to have on personal safety, body ownership and boundaries

Bisi Is The Boss: The book every child needs to have on personal safety, body ownership and boundaries

3 reasons why s*xting is needed in your relationship

3 reasons why s*xting is needed in your relationship

7 things every woman wants to hear during s*x

7 things every woman wants to hear during s*x

5 ways to relieve a stomach ulcer at home using natural remedies

5 ways to relieve a stomach ulcer at home using natural remedies

3 home remedies for tooth decay and cavities

3 home remedies for tooth decay and cavities

These 5 aso-ebi styles are trending

These 5 aso-ebi styles are trending

Trending

Best dressed celebrities at Ini Dima-Okojie's traditional wedding

The best dressed celebs at Ini's wedding [Instagram]

Kourtney Kardashian's wedding was sponsored by Dolce & Gabbana

Kourtney and Travis wore Dolce & Gabbana for their wedding [Instagram/KourtneyKadash]

These 5 aso-ebi styles are trending

These are the trendy styles of year so far [Instagram]

Balenciaga’s new collection: Bizarre social experiment or marketing genius?

Balenciaga's new collection [Instagram/Balenciaga]