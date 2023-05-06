2 Nigerian women stun at the coronation of King Charles III
Eva Omaghomi and Professor Dame Elizabeth Anionwu were present and pivotal to the coronation of England's new monarch.
Eva Omaghomi is British-Nigeria, but she has never failed to showcase the Nigerian tradition. She has worked for King Charles and Queen Camilla when he was the Prince of Wales and she was the Duchess of Cornwall for 13 years. She is their longest staff and also their longest black staff.
Charles in 2021 appointed Eva Omaghomi as the director of community engagement, a newly created role to improve diversity and culture in royal households.
For the occasion, she stunned in what seemed like a peach gown by Ghanaian designer, Durba Serwa or at least inspired by the designs of the fashion house that uses rectangular shapes to make gowns. She wore beautiful peach stilettos and a peach gele.
During her investiture at Buckingham Palace, she also wore a gele and buba - traditional Yoruba outfits.
She wasn’t the only Nigerian woman in attendance, Dame (she was invested dame by Queen Elizabeth) Elizabeth Anionwu an emeritus Professor Dame Elizabeth Anionwu who was the first sickle cell nurse specialist in the UK and spent her life working with black and minority ethnic communities carried the orb.
She wore a blue lace shirt and skirt and a white gele. She also wears a lot of Nigerian attire and wore it as her investiture.
