ADVERTISEMENT
2 Nigerian women stun at the coronation of King Charles III

Temi Iwalaiye

Eva Omaghomi and Professor Dame Elizabeth Anionwu were present and pivotal to the coronation of England's new monarch.

Two Nigerian women stun at King Charles III coronation
Two Nigerian women stun at King Charles III coronation

Eva Omaghomi is British-Nigeria, but she has never failed to showcase the Nigerian tradition. She has worked for King Charles and Queen Camilla when he was the Prince of Wales and she was the Duchess of Cornwall for 13 years. She is their longest staff and also their longest black staff.

Eva at her investiture at Buckingham Palace
Eva at her investiture at Buckingham Palace [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria

Charles in 2021 appointed Eva Omaghomi as the director of community engagement, a newly created role to improve diversity and culture in royal households.

Eva captured hearts with her outfits
Eva captured hearts with her outfits [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria

For the occasion, she stunned in what seemed like a peach gown by Ghanaian designer, Durba Serwa or at least inspired by the designs of the fashion house that uses rectangular shapes to make gowns. She wore beautiful peach stilettos and a peach gele.

During her investiture at Buckingham Palace, she also wore a gele and buba - traditional Yoruba outfits.

Dame carrying the orb
Dame carrying the orb [Twitter] Pulse Nigeria

She wasn’t the only Nigerian woman in attendance, Dame (she was invested dame by Queen Elizabeth) Elizabeth Anionwu an emeritus Professor Dame Elizabeth Anionwu who was the first sickle cell nurse specialist in the UK and spent her life working with black and minority ethnic communities carried the orb.

She wore a blue lace shirt and skirt and a white gele. She also wears a lot of Nigerian attire and wore it as her investiture.

