10 influential women in Nigeria's fashion scene

Temi Iwalaiye

In March, we are celebrating Nigerian women all month long and that includes women in fashion.

They include a long list of fashionistas, designers and stylists.

Omoyemi Akerele, founder and CEO of Lagos Fashion Week and Style House Files. Lagos Fashion week has advanced the Nigerian and African fashion industry, and it's usually a colourful event.

Dumebi Andrea Iyamah is the founder and CEO of Andrea Iyamah. Her designs have international acclaim and have been spotted in Hollywood movies and American A-listers like Gabrielle Union and Michelle Obama.

Fashion in Nigeria will be incomplete without the excellent designs of Chic by Veekee James. She is a favourite of Nigerian celebrities and brides.

Say what you want about Toyin’s style, but she is one of the most popular designers and stylists in Nigeria. Her costumes are usually over-the-top, but that’s because she is extra creative.

Mimi Linda Yina is popularly known as Medlin Boss. She is a quintessential Nigerian stylist. Almost every celebrity has been styled by her and wants to be styled by her. She has her fashion line now, Medlin Collections.

Chioma is undoubtedly a fashion killer. Her love for designer pieces and her stylish combination of outfits put her at the forefront of Nigerian fashion.

Toke is definitely one of Nigeria’s most stylish women, her fashion-forward outfits are usually one to beat.

Tolu doubles as a fashion designer and an influencer; her amazing body and excellent fashion designs make her one to beat.

Sandra is the founder of Tubo. Her designs and reconstructions are top-notch and innovative.

Tems stylist deserves a spot on this list; she teams up with Tems at events, award shows and concerts to create iconic looks.

