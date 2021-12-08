Wande Coal, Fireboy DML, others to headline 'The Live In Concert' music festival

The show plans to be an outdoor music concert that merges new school music with the sounds and creative origins of the old school.

The music festival will have an array of stars lined up to perform including; Fireboy DML, Wande Coal, Lojay and Ayra Starr.

Others billed to thrill fans include Ajebo Hustlers, 1da Banton and Vict0ny.

The event will take place at the Ultima Studios, Off Freedom Way, Lekki, Lagos on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

As part of activities to the build-up of the concert of all concerts, the organisers of the show had a pre-event brunch.

The event took place on Sunday, December 5, at W Bar, Falomo, Lagos.

