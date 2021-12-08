RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Wande Coal, Fireboy DML, others to headline 'The Live In Concert' music festival

The event will take place at the Ultima Studios, Off Freedom Way, Lekki, Lagos on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

All roads will lead to Ultima Studios in December for The Live In Concert music festival.

The show plans to be an outdoor music concert that merges new school music with the sounds and creative origins of the old school.

The music festival will have an array of stars lined up to perform including; Fireboy DML, Wande Coal, Lojay and Ayra Starr.

Others billed to thrill fans include Ajebo Hustlers, 1da Banton and Vict0ny.

As part of activities to the build-up of the concert of all concerts, the organisers of the show had a pre-event brunch.

The event took place on Sunday, December 5, at W Bar, Falomo, Lagos.

It was attended by members of Keyqaad, representatives of Kuda Bank, CEO Lagos Rides and team, OAP Kaylah Oniwo, and representatives of other sponsors.

