Timi Dakolo's 'The Chorus Leader Live,' a weekend of timeless hits, nostalgia

This exceptional event unfolded on August 19 and 20, 2023, at the Terra Kulture venue.

Enthusiastic connoisseurs of live music and fervent supporters of Timi Dakolo were treated to a captivating weekend, immersed in a symphony of classical masterpieces, resonant hits from revered artists, artful storytelling, a preview of forthcoming tracks from his third studio album, and an unforgettable artistic experience.

The opening evening, designated as a command performance, was exclusively tailored to corporate luminaries, music industry executives, celebrities, and associates of Timi Dakolo. The apex of the occasion was marked by an exclusive preview of several tracks from "The Chorus Leader" album, slated for release later in the year. This unreleased music provided a window into the evolution of Timi Dakolo's musical prowess, eliciting a palpable sense of anticipation for the impending album. A distinguished guest appearance by the legendary comedian Alibaba infused the evening with joviality, eliciting laughter from the assembled guests.

The second night, constituting the main concert for ardent Timi Dakolo fans, commenced with enchanting performances by the musical ensemble Loud. Emerging talents such as Dotti the Deity and Beekay contributed enthralling renditions accompanied by interludes of comedic relief.

The crescendo of the event was ushered in by "The Chorus Leader" himself, as he graced the stage with his celebrated anthem ", Wish Me Well," drawing the audience into a harmonious chorus. Embarking on a poignant artistic journey, Timi Dakolo delivered an unforgettable concert, with renditions of hit singles including "Medicine," "Take," "I Never Know Say," "Obim," "Iyawo Mi," "Great Nation," and "The Vow," which Dakolo performed serenading his wife Busola Dakolo, much to the delight of admiring fans.

Integral to the evening were performances of select tracks from the forthcoming "Chorus Leader" Album. The artist's storytelling interludes, insights into the creative process behind his compositions, and a heartfelt performance by his daughter, Halle, contributed to the multifaceted richness of the evening. A historical retrospective allowed Timi Dakolo to share renditions of songs he wished he had sung, including "Flying Without Wings" by Westlife, "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" by Aerosmith, "All of Me" by John Legend, and "Redemption Song" by Bob Marley.

The illustrious gathering had attendees from entertainment, politics, music, and corporate leadership. Sponsored by Victoria Crest Homes, Guinness Nigeria, Water Sound Entertainment, and E-Access Hub, the event epitomised a confluence of artistic brilliance and corporate support.

In an interview during the event, Timi Dakolo expressed profound gratitude to his unwavering fan base and dedicated supporters, acknowledging the profound impact of their unwavering affection throughout his artistic odyssey. "Taking the stage has been a lifelong aspiration fulfilled. The overwhelmingly positive response and universal support are deeply humbling. This is merely the prologue; I am eager to share more of my musical repertoire and artistic essence with the global stage."

