The world stood still at Unbound Fest

This year’s theme, “Flip the Script”, was a charge to stand out from the status quo and embrace the new. With the present-day need for validation shadowing all that we do as individuals, it takes boldness to push the limits and not give in to the fear of failure. Unbound Fest is out of that limiting box; Unbound is all about Freedom.

The first day at the festival kicked off on August 25 with a virtual panel session with Adaora Mbelu, Salem King and Kunle Idowu (popularly known as Frank Donga) as guests. In a passionate discussion, the panellists shared about Christ and influencing culture. Their keynote is for youths to not hold back on sharing their gift with the world!

Pulse Nigeria

Salem King (one of the panellists) highlighted that we ought to live our lives in such a way that it inspires other people to do better. In his words, “You are too small to be the reason you are doing anything”.

Kunle Idowu (Frank Donga) also added his view: “There’s no shortcut to influencing people. You have to be good at what you do. Be a problem solver, and the window to telling people about Christ would be open”.

Adaora Mbelu (another panellist), when giving her view on if the “Christian community” stands a chance in “shaping” culture, also responded that “as a Christian, you need to understand the culture you want to shape, and your standard should be excellence and nothing below it”.

A true community is about being connected with people, offering value, and being responsible for driving desired change by actively participating and not just watching from the sidelines.

The festival continued with the main event on Day 2, August 27, kicking off with a pre-show with attendees engaging in games and numerous outdoor activities before prominent acts thrummed the stage with music, comedy and dance.

In attendance were acts such as; Akpororo, Mike Abdul, Limoblaze, Forever, Greatman Takit, Susan Peter, Naga, Yami, Richie Sfx and many more.

Overall, over 5,000 youths were shared their passion with other festival-goers in joy, laughter and screams. In the words of an attendee, Beth: “Unbound Fest was an explosion. The energy, vibrancy, expression, joy, fervency. I could go on. And you could just feel God there. Where else would I be? I kept asking myself, where have I been all this time?”

In all, we could genuinely say that it is for freedom that Christ has set us free, and we will embrace it to the fullest.

If Unbound Fest 2021 was amazing, then Unbound Fest 2.0 definitely raised the bar. We can only imagine what Unbound Fest 3.0 will look like.

The Starhub is the youth church of Daystar Christian Centre. We are a come-as-you-are community offering direction for any youth ages 16-23 years.

