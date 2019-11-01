The Night was as bold and vibrant as the stunning carafe created by Osa Seven and it was well attended by various industry pioneers across Music, Media and the Creative Arts space.

The unveil of the Hennessy Artistry 10th limited edition bottle with Carafe by Osa Seven

The New Temple Muse, a venue that is considered the hub of artistic activity provided the perfect backdrop for the unveiling. The event hosted by Jimmie, had in attendance Falz, Vector, Illbliss, Olisa Adibua, Ycee, Sasha P, Dj Obi, Toni Tones, Anto Lecky, Ayoola, Elozonam and many others.

“Hennessy Artistry’s longevity and success is a testament to the strength of our devotion to strengthen and promote artistic content within the Nigerian creative space. It also signals our commitment to provide a platform that enables Nigerian creative entrepreneurs to bring the “Art of Blending” to life. Our 10th anniversary celebrations will definitely leave a lasting impression in the minds of our consumers.” says Wole Awoleke - Brand Manager, Hennessy & Spirits, Moet Hennessy Nigeria.

The limited-edition bottle will serve as a memento for Hennessy patrons as each of the Limited-edition bottles have a unique number inscribed on the bottle, allowing collectors to have bottles with numbers special to them. The rest of Hennessy’s celebrations this year will focus heavily on the Limited-Edition bottles – a pop up store from 7th - 10th November, club tours towards the end of November and the FINALE CONCERT on the 14th of December 2019.

The pop up will host Osa Seven, Patoranking and Falz to make that already Very Special bottle of Hennessy even more special at the Ikeja City Mall. The headliners for the concert will also be announced in the following weeks.

About the Bottle

Only a limited number of bottles of this kind were created. Each bottle is also customized with a number and no numbers are repeated. Thus, making each bottle unique. “The theme for the 10-year anniversary is the “Art of Blending” and the limited-edition bottle design depicts this. The design represents the “blend of our best” aspects of us as individuals blended together seamlessly to create something magical” says Osa.

About the Artist

Osa Seven is the street style artist behind the new bottle design. He is known for his ability to blend afro-centric style with a contemporary appeal. After hosting the first ever graffiti exhibition in Nigeria, he went on to work with multiple international brands and co- founded an art initiative for children to give back to his community.

