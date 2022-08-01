RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

The Singleton hosts guests to a refined networking and fine dining experience at HEN 2022

Authors:

Pulse Mix

#FeatureBySingletonXHEN

The Singleton hosts guests to a refined networking and fine dining experience at HEN 2022
The Singleton hosts guests to a refined networking and fine dining experience at HEN 2022

It was an unmissable two days with the finest singlemalt scotch whisky. as The Singleton gave guests at the Hotel Expo Nigeria (HEN) 2022 a taste of the teal treatment with cocktail and food pairings so exquisite the entire venue was speckled with signature teal cups as hoteliers, brand executives and experts navigated the stands at one of Nigeria’s biggest hospitality exhibitions held at The Landmark Event Centre on 14th and 15th July.

Recommended articles
The Singleton hosts guests to a refined networking and fine dining experience at HEN 2022
The Singleton hosts guests to a refined networking and fine dining experience at HEN 2022 Pulse Nigeria
The Singleton hosts guests to a refined networking and fine dining experience at HEN 2022
The Singleton hosts guests to a refined networking and fine dining experience at HEN 2022 Pulse Nigeria

On the first night, The Singleton treated guests to an elevated networking experience at a special edition Singleton Socials where guests enjoyed cocktails and canapes as they mingled and unwound to the sultry sounds of live musical performances. Finally, the two-day event culminated in a dinner during which The Singleton took exhibitors and guests on a unique culinary adventure. They were regaled with a three-course-meal prepared culinary doyen Chef Black and a challenge to train their tastebuds to decipher the various expressions of The Singleton that accompanied each course.

The Singleton hosts guests to a refined networking and fine dining experience at HEN 2022
The Singleton hosts guests to a refined networking and fine dining experience at HEN 2022 Pulse Nigeria
The Singleton hosts guests to a refined networking and fine dining experience at HEN 2022
The Singleton hosts guests to a refined networking and fine dining experience at HEN 2022 Pulse Nigeria

In an address to dinner guests, The Singleton Team remarked, “The Singleton is proud to present, at this year’s edition of Hotel Expo Nigeria, The Singleton Socials which is a unique networking and socialising event centred around our shared passion for food. We encourage everyone to come with us on this wonderful gastronomic journey as we explore the palate tingling possibilities of fine meals paired with the finest singlemalt scotch whisky.”

The Singleton hosts guests to a refined networking and fine dining experience at HEN 2022
The Singleton hosts guests to a refined networking and fine dining experience at HEN 2022 Pulse Nigeria
The Singleton hosts guests to a refined networking and fine dining experience at HEN 2022
The Singleton hosts guests to a refined networking and fine dining experience at HEN 2022 Pulse Nigeria

The Singleton is refining networking as we know it with a unique combination of fine-dining, live music and finely aged singlemalt scotch whisky. Follow @thesingletonngr on Instagram to track the teal imprint of The Singleton Socials. Here is a hint...it will be good!

The Singleton hosts guests to a refined networking and fine dining experience at HEN 2022
The Singleton hosts guests to a refined networking and fine dining experience at HEN 2022 Pulse Nigeria
The Singleton hosts guests to a refined networking and fine dining experience at HEN 2022
The Singleton hosts guests to a refined networking and fine dining experience at HEN 2022 Pulse Nigeria

18+. Drink Responsibly.

The Singleton hosts guests to a refined networking and fine dining experience at HEN 2022
The Singleton hosts guests to a refined networking and fine dining experience at HEN 2022 Pulse Nigeria
The Singleton hosts guests to a refined networking and fine dining experience at HEN 2022
The Singleton hosts guests to a refined networking and fine dining experience at HEN 2022 Pulse Nigeria

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureBySingletonXHEN

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Style Inspiration: 5 stylish women you need to follow asap [Issue one]

Style Inspiration: 5 stylish women you need to follow asap [Issue one]

The Singleton hosts guests to a refined networking and fine dining experience at HEN 2022

The Singleton hosts guests to a refined networking and fine dining experience at HEN 2022

Smirnoff hangouts! Games, music and Smirnoff drinks in a bar next to you

Smirnoff hangouts! Games, music and Smirnoff drinks in a bar next to you

5 reasons new mothers should breastfeed exclusively for 6 months

5 reasons new mothers should breastfeed exclusively for 6 months

Balenciaga selling trash 'pouches' bags that cost $1790

Balenciaga selling trash 'pouches' bags that cost $1790

Strange or iconic? Bella Shmurda skirt to the BBN eviction show

Strange or iconic? Bella Shmurda skirt to the BBN eviction show

5 amazing delicacies you should try from the Igbo tribe

5 amazing delicacies you should try from the Igbo tribe

6 things to know about the goddess Oshun

6 things to know about the goddess Oshun

Why South Korea is the plastic surgery capital of the world

Why South Korea is the plastic surgery capital of the world

Trending

Mainland BlockParty is back for another hot edition in July

Mainland BlockParty is back for another hot edition in July

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to deliver keynote address at GAT Summit 2022; Tinubu, Obi invited for one-one-one sessions

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to deliver keynote address at GAT Summit 2022; Tinubu, Obi invited for one-one-one sessions

10 Eleven Restaurant & Lounge, an epitome of night life in Lagos

10 Eleven Restaurant & Lounge, an epitome of night life in Lagos

Ay comedian Live at Cac Testifier Global Atlanta

Ay comedian Live at Cac Testifier Global Atlanta