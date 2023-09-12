Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Smirnoff shows Big Brother naija lovers that the BBN Saturday party rave is a 'We' thing

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebySmirnoff

Smirnoff-sponsored Big Brother Naija Saturday rave
Smirnoff-sponsored Big Brother Naija Saturday rave

Recommended articles

The All-star housemates brought their flavour, DJ Big N brought the vibe, and Smirnoff brought the spark.

The Saturday night rave is the first expression of Smirnoff’s new brand purpose campaign WE DO WE, which champions the power of the collective and celebrates the magic of the "WE" created when different people, ingredients and flavours come together.

Smirnoff took the housemates on a flavour discovery journey with exciting Smirnoff recipes: Smirnoff Espresso Martini, Smirnoff Passion Fruit Martini and the Smirnoff Ice variants – Original, Double Black Guarana and new Pineapple Punch.

ADVERTISEMENT

The WE DO WE campaign will continue to evolve over the coming months, bringing the collective spirit of "WE DO WE" to life through a series of events and partnerships spanning music, lifestyle and entertainment.

Follow @Smirnoffng on Instagram and @Smirnoffng on Twitter to stay up-to-date and please remember to drink Smirnoff responsibly.

---

#FeaturebySmirnoff

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

A Symphony of Luxury: Reliving the experience of 'An Evening with Martell'

A Symphony of Luxury: Reliving the experience of 'An Evening with Martell'

Smirnoff shows Big Brother naija lovers that the BBN Saturday party rave is a 'We' thing

Smirnoff shows Big Brother naija lovers that the BBN Saturday party rave is a 'We' thing

300 children celebrate International Literacy Day with Famfa Oil

300 children celebrate International Literacy Day with Famfa Oil

Flex life with beta pizza at newest Dodo Pizza outlet in Festac, Lagos!

Flex life with beta pizza at newest Dodo Pizza outlet in Festac, Lagos!

Toys and Trends: How Europe is getting kids moving again

Toys and Trends: How Europe is getting kids moving again

Stop having these meals for breakfast!

Stop having these meals for breakfast!

Exploring polygamy: Top 10 African countries where the practice thrives

Exploring polygamy: Top 10 African countries where the practice thrives

GH¢360k smart toilet with WiFi and sensors causes social media uproar

GH¢360k smart toilet with WiFi and sensors causes social media uproar

Here are 7 ways you may be micro-cheating on your partner

Here are 7 ways you may be micro-cheating on your partner

Mary Kenner: Meet lady who invented sanitary pads

Mary Kenner: Meet lady who invented sanitary pads

Watch out for 'Cold Stress' this wet season

Watch out for 'Cold Stress' this wet season

Lotus Bank Abeokuta 10km Race ends with pomp and pageantry [Photos]

Lotus Bank Abeokuta 10km Race ends with pomp and pageantry [Photos]

Pulse Sports

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Akinkunmi Amoo: Super Eagles prospect set to be free from his misery

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

Failed drug test: Paul Pogba's agent comes to his defence after suspension

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

LaLiga chief compares Rubiales KissGATE scandal to 9/11 tragedy

AFCON-ready Victor Osimhen in Ballon d’Or dreamland

AFCON-ready Victor Osimhen in Ballon d’Or dreamland

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

THE PEAK

The Showcase festival September 2023

LOTUS BANK MD KAFILAT ARAOYE AND OTHER STAKEHOLDERS AT THE RACE

Lotus Bank Abeokuta 10km Race ends with pomp and pageantry [Photos]