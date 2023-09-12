Smirnoff shows Big Brother naija lovers that the BBN Saturday party rave is a 'We' thing

The All-star housemates brought their flavour, DJ Big N brought the vibe, and Smirnoff brought the spark.

The Saturday night rave is the first expression of Smirnoff’s new brand purpose campaign WE DO WE, which champions the power of the collective and celebrates the magic of the "WE" created when different people, ingredients and flavours come together.

Smirnoff took the housemates on a flavour discovery journey with exciting Smirnoff recipes: Smirnoff Espresso Martini, Smirnoff Passion Fruit Martini and the Smirnoff Ice variants – Original, Double Black Guarana and new Pineapple Punch.

The WE DO WE campaign will continue to evolve over the coming months, bringing the collective spirit of "WE DO WE" to life through a series of events and partnerships spanning music, lifestyle and entertainment.

