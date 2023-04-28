Seaman's Schnapps sustains cultural heritage, unites communities at 2023 Anioma Festival

The festival, which is renowned as the finest cultural event in Delta State, attracted over 100,000 attendees as well as online viewers.

Themed “Preserving Our Cultural Heritage", the 18th edition of the Anioma festival was graced by high profile dignitaries including Ifeanyi Okowa, Executive Governor of Delta State; Kester Ifeadi, President of OFAAC; Mr. Lawrence Ejiofor, Commissioner for Culture & Tourism, Delta State, and royal fathers such as HRM Obi Maduabuna ll, Obi of Obawuno Kingdom; HRM Godwin Nzemeke; HRM Obi Augustine Ezeaguna Okolie; HRM Obi Anthony O. Ogboh of Ejeme- Aniogor; and HRM Obi Solomon Eze chinyelugo ll, Obi of Ashagba Kingdom amongst others.

As part of its activities to support the Anioma festival, Seaman’s Schnapps and its team from Grand Oak limited also paid a courtesy visit to all traditional rulers in all the nine local government areas that comprise the Anioma people in Asaba, Delta state. Some of the first class traditional rulers visited include, HRM Obi (Prof.) Joseph Chike Edozien, CFR, JP, Asagba of Asaba; HRM Obi Dr. Martha Dunkwu, Omu Anioma; HRM Augustine Ezeaguna Okolie lll of Egbudu - Akah Kingdom; HRM Henry Kikachukwu Afamefune, Obi of Ubulu -Unor; and HRM Kingsley Ofuokwa lll, Obi of Obior.

The Anioma Cultural Festival is an annual celebration of the rich cultural heritage of the Anioma people of Delta State, Nigeria. For two decades, the festival has brought together communities from the nine local government areas of Delta North Senatorial Zone to showcase their traditional music, dance, fashion, sports, and creative arts.

Organized by the Organisation for the Advancement of Anioma Culture (OFAAC), the festival has played a vital role in rekindling the Anioma people's interest in their cultural heritage. It is a unique opportunity for them to come together, share experiences, and celebrate their common heritage. It has also become a platform for promoting unity and peaceful coexistence among the various communities in the region.

Seaman's Schnapps' participation at the festival was aimed at reinforcing its brand purpose, consolidating brand association with royalty, deepening its loyalty to customers, and enabling conversation among culturally inclined individuals. The Anioma Cultural Festival is an essential event for the people of Delta State, as it helps to preserve their cultural heritage and promote unity and understanding among them, and also serve as an excellent opportunity for visitors to experience the richness and diversity of the Anioma culture firsthand.

Throughout the festival, the Seaman’s Schnapps ensured that attendees had a top-notch consumer experience. Sampling and engagement were done across various events leading up to the finale, which included a royal/stakeholders engagement, festival dance competition, traditional wrestling challenge, and a royal banquet. Seaman's Schnapps also achieved optimum visibility by being used as the prayer drink for all the traditional rites and prayer sessions.

The spirit brand also sustained its cordial relationship with traditional rulers within the Anioma kingdom and the entire Delta State people at large. The brand's participation served as a platform to further establish its position as Nigeria's number one prayer drink and project its affinity through the celebration of culture and tradition.

The festival provided the region and state with an opportunity to unify Delta's diverse population, to celebrate Anioma cultural rich heritage, and to promote communal living, commerce, and tourism. Seaman's Schnapps' sponsorship of the festival contributed to sustaining cultural heritage and uniting communities in Anioma land.

From the stables of Grand Oak Limited, Seaman’s Schnapps is a brand that has been in the market for over 30 years, has a rich heritage, and is loved by many across Nigeria.

Recently, the brand was named the Spirit brand of the year 2022 award at the just concluded Industry Awards.