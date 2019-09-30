Lagos witnessed a one of a kind luxury party by Premium Lagos, themed Last Day of Summer last month.

The last day of summer party which attracted lavish, upscale party lovers from every corner of the state didn't hold in any popular club but at the Balmoral conventional center of the prestigious Federal palace hotel, Victoria Island.

The party was put together by a group of entertainment gurus, Achievas Entertainment in partnership with lifestyle gurus, Freda Francis of Oasis Bistro events and the controversial night life guru Pretty Mike of PM events.

Premium Lagos made a heavy statement with the state of the art revamping of the Balmoral Convention Centre into a Las Vegas styled night Club, with Games and a standard fashion show to entertain the attendees, it was arguably the liveliest and most luxurious party set ever seen in Nigeria, a lot of premium champagne bottles were popped by the biggest boys and the most beautiful women in the city.

The party which officially opened its doors at 7PM, had several unique contents that kept guests entertained till about 3AM on Monday. From the surprise appearance by social media sensation Shatta Bandle from Ghana, the special performance by Turkish Flair Bartender and Mixologist, Huseyin Honamli, different games for the pleasure of attendees to the lavish display of high street fashion wears by five of Nigeria’s biggest fashion designers.

The runway was lit up with models wearing designs from Stylenvee by Elsie Okpocha, DVNX by Stephanie Aleye Chiori, Omini Stitches, Glitteratti Ferrare, Alan Cruzer by Damola Cruz, Abbyke Domina and Corporate luxury by Ade George Adewole.

The party which was hosted by Ayo Makun, Nancy Isime, Freda Francis and Pretty Mike was a grand gathering of high networth individuals, celebrities, socialites, royalties and corporate professionals.

Last Day Of Summer party was proudly sponsored by luxury champagne brand Moet & Chandon with support from Red Bull, Belvedere Vodka, Artistic Properties, Ocean Glory Commodities, ntel, Wear it All Luxury and Corporate World entertainment.

The experience won’t be forgotten anytime soon and we can’t wait to attend their next party.