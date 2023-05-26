Orijin launches 'Deeply Rooted' campaign championing transformative power of Naija roots

At the heart of the 'Deeply Rooted' campaign, which was launched on May 25, 2023, is a captivating TV commercial featuring renowned Nigerian entertainers, including Bright Okpocha a.k.a Basketmouth, Saheed Osupa, Wofai Fada, and Ugoccie.

These talents embody the essence of being deeply rooted through their life narratives, emphasising the profound impact that their roots have on their growth and achievement.

Speaking on the new campaign, Mark Mugisha, the Marketing and Innovations Director, Guinness Nigeria, highlighted the crucial link between creativity and remaining deeply rooted in one's origin.

"The 'Deeply Rooted' campaign is a powerful call for Nigerians to fully embrace their core identity and unleash the exceptional qualities that define them. We aim to inspire Nigerians to recognise the immense power within their essence, their roots, and to wield it as a catalyst for personal transformation and positive impact," said Mr Mugisha.

The 'Deeply Rooted' campaign seeks to ignite a sense of pride and connection to the Nigerian heritage by encouraging individuals to tap into the profound resource that lies within their Naija roots and culture.

It celebrates a vibrant community of individuals who are driven to explore and cherish the strength and richness of their cultural heritage, fostering unity and appreciation for the diverse tapestry that defines Nigeria.

As Orijin unveils its 'Deeply Rooted' campaign, it invites Nigerians from all walks of life to embark on a journey of self-discovery, drawing inspiration from their cultural roots and using this power to propel themselves towards their fullest potential.

Through this campaign, Orijin aims to cultivate a renewed sense of identity and pride, empowering individuals to embrace their heritage and make a lasting impact on their communities and the nation at large.

For more information about the 'Deeply Rooted' campaign and to experience the captivating TV commercial, follow @orijin_nigeria on Instagram or https://www.facebook.com/orijinNigeria.

You can also keep up with the hashtags for more information – #MyRootsMyPower and #DeeplyRooted