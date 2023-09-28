No Rules, All Thrills: The Naija Highlandah grand finale lights up Lagos!!!

With a staggering ₦2 million cash prize and an all-expenses-paid trip to Scotland in the United Kingdom on the line, this has been a journey of no rules, pure determination, and unapologetic living.

The grand finale at Star Lounge, Abule Egba, Lagos, will feature prominent entertainers, including Small Doctor, renowned for the track 'Mosquito Killer,' among other distinguished artists. In addition to the stellar performances, attendees will have the opportunity to engage in recreational activities, comprising games from the activations, and photo ops.

The second season of William Lawson's Naija Highlandah has been nothing less than an intense rollercoaster. The competition began with a daring challenge for everyone enthusiastic to adopt a no-rules lifestyle, a challenge that William Lawson's Scotch whisky brand advocates. It urged Nigerians aged 18 and above to challenge convention and go on an unforgettable journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

In keeping with William Lawson's conviction in defying convention and living life on your terms, participants set out on a month-long adventure, taking on a series of tasks meant to test their tenacity and unconventional thinking. These challenges pushed competitors to their utmost boundaries and varied from heart-pounding intensity to laugh-out-loud humour. Consider games like Spin the Bottle, spelling William Lawson’s reversed, and more! Participants also had to complete daring tasks like planking, the ice cube challenge, and strange tasks like spinning around and walking in a straight line.

Pulse Nigeria

Ambassadors and influencers dialled up the excitement at lounges, including; Q4 Bar, Ikeja; F1 Bar, Ikorodu; 3AD Lounge, Akowonjo; Zigi Bar; Dreamers Lounge, Isolo; Cozy, Ifako Ijaiye; Reggae Lounge, Ikorodu; and Starlad Bar in Abule-Egba.

As the weeks went by, contestants left no stone unturned in their quest for glory, fueled by William Lawson's unapologetic ethos. Their unwavering determination and willingness to push boundaries set the stage for a remarkable grand finale. At the end of the eight-week journey, the 15 participants with the highest number of points emerged as the finalists who would vie for the coveted title of #NaijaHighlandah champion.

The grand finale promises to be a night like no other. It's a celebration of the resilient spirit that drives Nigerians to embrace the unconventional and defy societal norms, just as William Lawson's Scotch whisky brand advocates. The spotlight will shine brightly on the top 15 participants as they face off in a battle of wits, courage, and unconventional thinking.

ADVERTISEMENT

Who will emerge as the ultimate Naija Highlandah champion 2? Who will claim the ₦2 million cash prize, a fabulous Highland Kilt, and the dream trip to Scotland, UK, all made possible by William Lawson? The answers to these questions will be revealed on that fateful night.

So, save the date, gather your friends and family, and get ready for a night of exhilarating entertainment, suspense, and triumph. The grand finale of Naija Highlandah Season 2 is set to take place at Stalad Lounge, Abule Egba, Lagos. No tickets are required, simply arrive at Stalad Lounge by 3pm on September 30, 2023, to enjoy this historic event.

As we countdown to the grand finale, let's celebrate the contestants who have fearlessly embraced the no-rules way of life, defying conventions, and showcasing their boldness and wit. This is more than a competition; it's a testament to the unyielding spirit of Nigerians who dare to live life on their terms.

---