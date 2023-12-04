Malta Guinness & Sabinus Live in Concert: A comedy tour fueled by goodness and refreshment
The tour spanned Uniport, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Imo State University, culminating in a grand finale at the Sports Complex, University of Lagos.
From October 11 to November 10, Malta Guinness actively shared nourishing goodness, complementing the comedy experience with delightful mocktails and ice-cold Malta Guinness for attendees.
The event featured music performances, dance contests, rap battles, drama showcases, and captivating displays by university students, all leading up to Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekiru, popularly known as Mr Funny, Oga Sabinus' hilarious performances at each location.
Ife Odedere, Senior Brand Manager for Non-Alcoholic Beverages at Guinness Nigeria, expressed, "Malta Guinness was delighted to infuse the comedy tour with nourishing goodness, igniting the can-do spirit of Nigerians and fostering a world of positivity, bringing vitality and unforgettable experiences to every University."
Giveaways and prizes added to the excitement, as guests immersed themselves in a world of entertainment and refreshment, enjoying every moment of Malta Guinness' goodness.
Malta Guinness remains committed to fostering a world of good, promising more vibrant experiences ahead!
