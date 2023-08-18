Lord's London Dry Gin powers Trace Live concert with Chike

Trace Live Concert with Chike, powered by Lord's London Dry Gin, took Lagos by storm on Friday, August 4, 2023, at Terra Kulture, setting the stage for an unforgettable night of soulful music and premium cocktail taste experiences.

The unforgettable event which attracted millennials and Gen Z’s across Lagos, showcased the perfect blend of artistry and premium gin, as Lord's Dry Gin, a leading premium gin brand in Nigeria, took the centre stage as the powerhouse brand of the Trace Live Concert with Chike.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Powering an immersive experience, Lord’s Dry Gin and entertainment partner, Trace, treated all to an evening of soul-stirring music and a refined gin and cocktail experience.

With skilled Lord’s mixologists indulging guests in a symphony of flavours, creating and curating an exquisite selection of cocktails, using the Lord's Dry Gin Classic and Chocolate flavours, a new standard for premium gin experiences was set. This and other highlights from the event, like the grand entrance from Chike and soulful renditions of tracks from his latest album track “On the Moon”, contributed to an evergreen mid-year concert experience for guests of the brand.

Olusegun Akinyemiju, the Business Brand Manager, Lord's London Dry Gin, who was thrilled about the partnership with Chike for the Trace Live Concert, enthusiastically said: "The Trace Live Concert with Chike provided Lord's Dry Gin a great opportunity to connect with our audience and celebrate the fusion of artistry and premium gin. Chike's soulful and captivating music perfectly aligns with our brand's Lord’s Gin DNA- Inspiring, Vibrant and Young. His music not only complements our premium gin personality, but also resonates deeply with our discerning consumers, creating a harmonious collaboration that leaves a lasting impression. We are proud to be associated with an artist of Chike's calibre, as his talent and passion embody the same level of excellence that defines Lord's Dry Gin."

Pulse Nigeria

As the night came to a close, the echoes of Chike's melodies lingered in the air, and the taste of the sophisticated premium gin of achievers lingered on the taste buds of guests, leaving an indelible mark in the hearts of all present, and a promise of more premium entertainment to come.

ADVERTISEMENT

This exclusive sponsorship gives credence to Lord's Dry Gin's role as a distinguished player in the spirits industry. It also reinforces the brand's reputation as the preferred choice for a premium gin experience, captivating both music lovers and premium spirit connoisseurs alike.

For more information about Lord's London Dry Gin and future events, please visit www.lordslondongin.com.

About Lord’s Dry Gin

Introduced into the Nigerian market in 1982, Lord’s London Dry Gin is a fine blend of premium spirit created for Nigeria’s dignified and successful individuals. Its strong citrus and juniper notes give Lord’s Gin its stand-out character; versatile enough to be enjoyed neat and transform cocktails into epic drinks.

A flagship brand of Grand Oak renowned for its exceptional marketing and distribution of Spirits and Wines in Nigeria, Lord’s London Dry Gin is made of unique, international quality and has been in the market for over 3 decades. Lord’s London Dry Gin is enjoyed by distinguished ladies and gentlemen.

ADVERTISEMENT

---