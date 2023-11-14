Lights, Camera, Lagos: Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL) 2.0 is here!

Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL) is set to return for its second edition this December, bringing together a diverse and vibrant community of 15,000 entertainment enthusiasts for an 8-day experience of collaboration, networking, innovation, and knowledge exchange.

EWL 2023, themed "The Next Wave," is set to make waves at the expansive Livespot Entertarium from December 13 to 20, 2023. This immersive event will offer a lineup of cutting-edge experiences that will leave attendees feeling inspired and informed. From panel sessions with industry leaders to movie screenings of the latest and greatest films, EWL 2023 has something for everyone passionate about the future of entertainment.

With an ambitious goal of reaching over 100 million people and training more than 1,000 individuals, EWL 2023 aims to unite the entertainment industry and its passionate fans under one roof. Produced by Livespot360, a leading 360º creative solutions company renowned for its innovative and industry-redefining projects, EWL 2023 is sure to be an unforgettable event that leaves a lasting impact.

Livespot360's portfolio includes renowned productions such as Real Housewives of Lagos and Last One Laughing Naija; and events such as Love Like A Movie, Born In Africa Festival (BAFEST), Headies Awards, AFRIFF, IDEA Awards, and Livespot X Festival with Cardi B, amongst others.

“We’re excited to be able to yet again host the best in the global entertainment industry in Lagos, the entertainment capital of Africa, for the second edition of EWL,” says Deola Art Alade, Co-Founder and CEO of Livespot360. “While the first edition was a success, we’re looking to take things a notch higher with several exciting elements starting with a launch party, panel sessions, keynotes, think tanks, pitch sessions, workshops, masterclasses, movie screenings, brand exhibition area, art installations, networking, and a marketplace for local brands.”

EWL 2023 is a must-attend event for anyone interested in the African entertainment industry. The event offers a unique opportunity to learn from and network with the industry's top leaders, discover new trends and technologies and be a part of the conversation shaping the future of entertainment in Africa.

About Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL):

Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL) is an initiative of the Livespot Foundation, produced by Livespot360. The 8-day gathering, ecosystem, and platform brings together the entertainment world in Lagos, Nigeria and serves as a hub for collaboration, networking, innovation, and knowledge exchange in the global entertainment industry. With a focus on emerging technologies, business acumen, skills development, and social change, Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL) is a transformative event that unites professionals and entertainment enthusiasts alike.

About Livespot360:

Livespot360 is a 360º creative solutions company that offers services across Digital Marketing and tech Innovation, Advertising and media, Production, Experiential Marketing and entertainment. They are renowned for industry-defining projects and talk-of-the-town concepts that inspire and drive excellence.

For more information, visit EWLagos.com

FAQs for Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL)

Q. What is Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL), and when is it taking place?

Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL) is an 8-day gathering, ecosystem, and platform that celebrates the global entertainment industry. The second edition of Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL) is scheduled to take place from December 13 to 20, 2023.

Q. What organisation is behind Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL)?

Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL) is an initiative of the Livespot Foundation, produced by Livespot360, a 360º creative solutions company known for its pioneering work in Digital Marketing and tech Innovation, Advertising and media, Production, Experiential Marketing and entertainment.

Q. Is Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL) open to the public, or is it an industry-exclusive platform?

Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL) is open to both industry professionals and entertainment enthusiasts. It's designed to bring together a diverse community of individuals passionate about the entertainment world.

Q. How can I get involved with Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL) as an emerging talent in the entertainment industry?

Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL) offers various opportunities for emerging talents, including workshops, masterclasses, and platforms for showcasing your work. Keep an eye on the official Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL) website - EWLagos.com and social media for updates on how to get involved.

Q. What is the theme for Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL) this year?

The theme for this year's Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL) is "The New Wave." It focuses on embracing emerging technologies, trends, and innovative ideas that are shaping the future of the entertainment industry.

Q. What can attendees expect from "The New Wave" theme at Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL) this year?

"The New Wave" theme will explore the latest trends in entertainment, from technology and content creation to industry innovation. Attendees can anticipate engaging discussions, workshops, and experiences that dive into the forefront of change in the entertainment landscape.

Q. Is there a registration fee to attend Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL), and how can I register?

Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL) is free and open to everyone. Registration details can be found on the official Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL) website - EWLagos.com. Be sure to secure your spot early, as spaces for specific activities may be limited.

Q. Where will Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL) be held, and what is the schedule?

Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL)'s various activities and sessions will take place at the Livespot Entertarium in Lagos, Nigeria. A detailed schedule will be available on the official website - EWLagos.com closer to the date.

Q. Are there opportunities for networking and collaboration at Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL)?

Absolutely! Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL) provides numerous opportunities for networking, collaboration, and engagement with industry professionals, artists, and like-minded individuals.

Q. How can I stay updated on Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL) news and announcements?

To stay informed about Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL), follow the official EWL social media channels and visit the Entertainment Week Lagos (EWL) website - EWLagos.com.

