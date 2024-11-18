Kingdom Film Festival partners NITDA to unlock wealth in Nigeria's film ecosystem

Emerging filmmakers face daunting challenges: securing funds, managing budgets, and creating wealth.

"Then the issues of film piracy, digital theft and intellectual property infringement remains some of the biggest threats to the growth of Nigeria's film industry, causing billions of naira in losses annually," said Ewoma Luther Abegunde, Founder of Kingdom Film Festival (KFF).

As the digital age reshapes the film landscape, the urgent need for digital literacy among filmmakers cannot be overstated. In an effort to tackle this, KFF has partnered with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), a major government agency driving technological development in Nigeria, to launch an impactful workshop on "Unlocking Wealth in the Film Ecosystem through Digital Literacy."

This collaboration marks a significant step in KFF's Mission to foster innovation and create sustainable pathways for the next generation of filmmakers. "One of our vision is to empower African storytellers by equipping them with the necessary digital skills to navigate the evolving film ecosystem," stated Ewoma. The workshop is set to be a highlight of the upcoming Kingdom Film Festival, aiming to bridge the digital literacy gap within the Nigerian film industry.

The film industry has seen a massive shift from traditional methods of content distribution to digital platforms. With the rise of streaming services, video-on-demand (VOD), and new technologies like virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), there is an increasing demand for digital skills among film professionals. However, many filmmakers struggle to adapt due to limited access to digital tools and training. KFF's partnership with NITDA aims to change this narrative by providing an extensive digital literacy program tailored for filmmakers.

The workshop will cover a range of subtopics, including the fundamentals of digital literacy, opportunities in the digital film ecosystem, essential digital skills for film professionals, and strategies for building a sustainable film business. Participants will gain insights into online content creation, marketing, and monetisation, as well as best practices for navigating streaming platforms and combating piracy

Through this workshop, KFF and NITDA aim to empower filmmakers with practical knowledge on financing, networking, and collaboration. Real-life case studies will be shared, showcasing success stories of digitally literate filmmakers who have leveraged online platforms to reach global audiences. The sessions will also address critical challenges such as infrastructure issues, intellectual property protection, and the need for continuous education and training.

In line with the digital literacy training, there will be a major competition announcement following the workshop. This initiative is expected to create excitement and encourage participants to apply their newfound skills in a competitive environment. Registration for the workshop is already underway, offering filmmakers, producers, distributors, educators, and policymakers a chance to be part of this transformative experience.

With this collaboration, KFF reaffirms its commitment to empowering filmmakers, promoting cultural storytelling, and creating a thriving environment where creativity meets technology.

Kingdom Film Festival is taking place on the 27 and 28 November at the Ebonylife cinema.

Register with the link below:

