RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

'Jamming to Mars' edition of Mainland BlockParty was a blast!

Authors:

Pulse Mix

On Saturday, May 28, 2022, it was a night of music and positive energy at the Mainland BlockParty.

'Jamming to Mars' edition of Mainland BlockParty was a blast!
'Jamming to Mars' edition of Mainland BlockParty was a blast!

#FeatureByMBP - Top Nigerian rapper Reminisce alongside Ajebo Hustlers, Idowest, Young Jonn, Candy Bleakz, Raebel and others headlined the event. The performances were electric, and the crowd could not stop dancing throughout the sets.

Recommended articles

Other acts who held the night down were Shalom Dubas, Loti, Ninety, and Pandamonae.

DJ 4Kerty, DJ Titanium, Maze & Xtreme, Crayvelli, Tohbad, smallzthedj, DJ Kiss and others played the biggest and hottest records in the country back to back. They made sure the tempo of the party never went down for a second and thrilled the crowd for hours non-stop till the early hours of the morning.

And speaking of the tempo and energy, the all-star lineup of M.I.A, Toby Shang, Livewire and Tolu Daniels kept the party rocking. These hypemen helped to make it an unforgettable night.

Also, at this edition of the Mainland BlockParty, the winners of the $1,000 education grant were announced. They were picked from over 500 applications.

You can see photos of the MainlandBlock Party below;

'Jamming to Mars' edition of Mainland BlockParty was a blast!
'Jamming to Mars' edition of Mainland BlockParty was a blast! Pulse Nigeria
'Jamming to Mars' edition of Mainland BlockParty was a blast!
'Jamming to Mars' edition of Mainland BlockParty was a blast! Pulse Nigeria
'Jamming to Mars' edition of Mainland BlockParty was a blast!
'Jamming to Mars' edition of Mainland BlockParty was a blast! Pulse Nigeria
'Jamming to Mars' edition of Mainland BlockParty was a blast!
'Jamming to Mars' edition of Mainland BlockParty was a blast! Pulse Nigeria
'Jamming to Mars' edition of Mainland BlockParty was a blast!
'Jamming to Mars' edition of Mainland BlockParty was a blast! Pulse Nigeria
'Jamming to Mars' edition of Mainland BlockParty was a blast!
'Jamming to Mars' edition of Mainland BlockParty was a blast! Pulse Nigeria
'Jamming to Mars' edition of Mainland BlockParty was a blast!
'Jamming to Mars' edition of Mainland BlockParty was a blast! Pulse Nigeria
'Jamming to Mars' edition of Mainland BlockParty was a blast!
'Jamming to Mars' edition of Mainland BlockParty was a blast! Pulse Nigeria
'Jamming to Mars' edition of Mainland BlockParty was a blast!
'Jamming to Mars' edition of Mainland BlockParty was a blast! Pulse Nigeria
'Jamming to Mars' edition of Mainland BlockParty was a blast!
'Jamming to Mars' edition of Mainland BlockParty was a blast! Pulse Nigeria

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByMBP

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Africa Soft Power Summit returns to real-world setting with Impactful 3-day Session in Kigali

Africa Soft Power Summit returns to real-world setting with Impactful 3-day Session in Kigali

'Jamming to Mars' edition of Mainland BlockParty was a blast!

'Jamming to Mars' edition of Mainland BlockParty was a blast!

Pride Month: Can the LGBTQ+ community in Nigeria feel safe online?

Pride Month: Can the LGBTQ+ community in Nigeria feel safe online?

Embracing my second chance to get it right in Nigeria

Embracing my second chance to get it right in Nigeria

5 things to know about Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, the disorder affecting Justin Bieber

5 things to know about Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, the disorder affecting Justin Bieber

Chaotic life of an HR: Caught in 4K (Ep.21)

Chaotic life of an HR: Caught in 4K (Ep.21)

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

Ijaw Culture: A brief walk into the lives of one of the world's most ancient people

Ijaw Culture: A brief walk into the lives of one of the world's most ancient people

5 reasons why travelling is good for your health

5 reasons why travelling is good for your health

Trending

Celebrating D’banj at 42 as he unveils new platform: CREAM DELA CREAM

Celebrating D’banj at 42 as he Unveils New Platform: CREAM DELA CREAM

HEREL is redefining living experiences in Nigeria through its developments

The HEREL Team

'Jamming to Mars' edition of Mainland BlockParty was a blast!

'Jamming to Mars' edition of Mainland BlockParty was a blast!