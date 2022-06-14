'Jamming to Mars' edition of Mainland BlockParty was a blast!

Other acts who held the night down were Shalom Dubas, Loti, Ninety, and Pandamonae.

DJ 4Kerty, DJ Titanium, Maze & Xtreme, Crayvelli, Tohbad, smallzthedj, DJ Kiss and others played the biggest and hottest records in the country back to back. They made sure the tempo of the party never went down for a second and thrilled the crowd for hours non-stop till the early hours of the morning.

And speaking of the tempo and energy, the all-star lineup of M.I.A, Toby Shang, Livewire and Tolu Daniels kept the party rocking. These hypemen helped to make it an unforgettable night.

Also, at this edition of the Mainland BlockParty, the winners of the $1,000 education grant were announced. They were picked from over 500 applications.

You can see photos of the MainlandBlock Party below;

