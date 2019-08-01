Jameson loves beards and wants to celebrate them! World Beard Day is almost here and Jameson Irish Whiskey is uniting bearded brothers through unique experiences.

On Sunday July 21st, Jameson welcomed over 50 gorgeously groomed men for a special photoshoot as part of the 3rd annual World Beard Day campaign.

The campaign is a celebration of the bearded community across Nigeria and around the world - beard culture keeps growing and each September Jameson makes a point of giving a voice to the bearded brothers.

Following an online competition, Jameson welcomed the beard lovers to share their charm and personality through a unique photoshoot with renowned photographer, Emmanuel Oyeleke, and Konbini Afrika, a leading lifestyle and entertainment media company, curating the breathtaking content of some of the finest beards.

The bearded brothers were treated to a grooming session courtesy of Kayzplace Barber Cuts to keep them looking smooth. It would not be a Jameson celebration without games, cocktails, good music, and great vibes. The bearded brothers spent the day bonding and connecting over foosball and sharing beard care tips, while sipping on signature Jameson cocktails.

Taking place Saturday, September 7th, this year’s Jameson World Beard Day Campaign is going to be disruptive as always, keep up with the conversation by following @jamesonngr.

In the meantime, here are some images from the weekend’s event #JamesonBeardDay.

This is a featured post