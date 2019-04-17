Since 2009, Hennessy Artistry has become an integral part of Nigeria’s social fabric – Creating Iconic Moments, Exposing Talent, and creating collaborations across various music genres via the Hennessy Artistry Cyphers, VS Class, Artistry Club tours and the Hennessy Artistry Finale Concert.

Last year nearly 2,000 rappers made entries during the Hennessy Artistry VS Class Online and Live auditions - which were held across key cities in Nigeria. From these entries BARRYLANE emerged victorious with his Kendrick Lamar “esque” delivery and flow. Since its first edition, which was won by renowned lyricist “Ice Prince Zamani”, the VS Class platform has served as a stepping stone for aspiring gifted rappers like ECLIPSE, the “Femcee” PHLOW, BLAQ-BONEZ, LIMERICK and VADER THE WILDCARD whilst delivering to Nigerians a display of lyrical ingenuity and prowess. Now in its 6th season, this year’s live auditions will be held in Benin, Port Harcourt and Lagos to discover the next best talent to hit Nigeria’s vibrant Hip hop scene.

The Hennessy Artistry Cypher has also played host to rap royalty in Nigeria with the likes of Vector, Reminisce, Falz, MI, Jesse Jags, Ill Bliss and Yung6ix, dropping bar after steaming bar to an eager audience. Watch out for your favorite MCs as they drop the “sickest” rhymes during this year’s Cypher – some of Nigeria’s best and brightest are featured on this year’s cypher list.

The Artistry story would be incomplete without the Hennessy Artistry Finale Concert. The Finale stage has played host to an endless list of Hennessy Artistry Headliners like Wizkid, Timaya, Falz, 2Baba, Dbanj, Burna Boy, Olamide, Sir Shina Peters, Wande Coal and many more.

“Hennessy Artistry’s longevity and success is a testament to the strength of our devotion to strengthen and promote artistic content within the Nigerian creative space. It also signals our commitment to provide a platform that enables Nigerian creative entrepreneurs to bring the “Art of Blending” to life. Our 10th anniversary celebrations will definitely leave a lasting impression in the minds of our consumers” says Wole Awoleke - Brand Manager, Hennessy & Spirits, Moet Hennessy.

Who can forget in a hurry the Hennessy Artistry tracks that had Nigeria jumping from ; “Like a bottle” by the King of Afro-Juju; Sir Shina Peters, international recording artist; Nneka, MI, Bez and VS Class Alumni; Ice Prince, “Toast to the Good Life” by Eldee, Tiwa Savage and Banky W, Bartender” by MI & Naeto C, “Dance Go” by Wizkid & Tuface Idibia, “Raise Your Glasses” by D’banj, “No be Water” by Burna Boy & Vector and finally “Live Life” featuring the electric trio of Olamide, Timaya & Falz. This year’s Artistry Track will feature 3 of Nigeria’s biggest music exports – and it promises to exceed the dizzy heights already set by the preceding acts.

This year’s finale concert will be an epic celebration of Nigerian music, artistry and how both have come of age over the past decade. The occasion will be the apogee of Hennessy Artistry 2019. You don’t want to miss the event of the year this December.

From the Cyphers and Club Tours to the trailblazing VS Class and the FINALE concert in December, Hennessy Artistry 2019 will open a new vista to the consumer experience Landscape in Nigeria.

