Heineken serves as title sponsor of the 26th Nigeria Cup Golf Tournament

The tournament which was held at the Ikoyi Club in Lagos brought together golf enthusiasts from all over the country.

The Nigeria Cup Golf Tournament is renowned for its rich history and tradition of promoting the sport of golf in Nigeria. With the support of Heineken as the title sponsor, this year's event reached new heights of excellence, creating an unforgettable experience for both players and spectators alike.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Heineken's involvement in the tournament reaffirms the brand's commitment to fostering a sense of camaraderie, which aligns perfectly with the spirit of golf. The tournament provided an opportunity for participants to showcase their skills, compete at the highest level, and build lasting relationships with fellow golfers.

Alex Lawal, National Key Accounts Manager, Nigerian Breweries Plc., expressed his delight in sponsoring the event, saying, "Heineken is thrilled to be part of the 26th Nigeria Cup Golf Tournament, a celebration of both golfing excellence and sharing good times. Congratulations to all the participants for their outstanding performances, and thank you to the golfing community for their support."

The 26th Nigeria Cup Golf Tournament sponsored by Heineken was undoubtedly a grand success, reflecting the brand's dedication to sports and community engagement. As the event came to a close, participants and spectators left with cherished memories and anticipation for next year's edition.

---