RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Goldberg Omoluabi set to take centre stage September 11

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByGoldberg

Goldberg Omoluabi set to take centre stage September 11
Goldberg Omoluabi set to take centre stage September 11

Premium lager beer, Goldberg, is leaving no stone unturned in its bid to celebrate the Yoruba cultural values of excellence, hard work, good character, respect among many others as the second anniversary of the Goldberg Omoluabi Day takes centre stage on Sunday, September 11.

InRead recommended articles {inRead B auto-updated}

The day is set aside annually by the brand to recognise and celebrate the exploits of industrious sons and daughters of Southwest Nigeria who are often referred to as Omoluabi, and who continue to contribute meaningfully to the development of the society, and the preservation of the Yoruba culture.

With this year’s day themed “Omoluabi to the World”, the brand will engage its teeming consumers via digital and traditional media, cheering them on to continue to exude and export the Yoruba culture to the world.

Speaking on this year’s theme, the Senior Brand Manager, Goldberg, Mr Olaoluwa Babalola, reiterated the brand’s commitment to preserving Yoruba cultural values as a way of shaping the future.

“As a brand, we believe very strongly that we can only shape the future by keeping our values and traditions alive and fresh. This is why we are encouraging our consumers and indeed every Yoruba man and woman out there to wear the Omoluabi badge with pride and continue export the Yoruba culture beyond the shores of Nigeria. It is important to note that this year’s celebration is also open to everyone who identifies as an Omoluabi and is proud of that identity, irrespective of socioeconomic class or gender. We will also be rewarding some distinguished consumers who have lived up to the Omoluabi status,” Babalola mentioned.

It will be recalled that in September 2021, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, graced the maiden edition of the Goldberg Omoluabi Day where the monarch endorsed the day and commended the brand for its role in culture preservation and celebration of the good people of Yorubaland.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByGoldberg

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ladies, here is why you need to share your skincare routine with your man

Ladies, here is why you need to share your skincare routine with your man

Goldberg Omoluabi set to take centre stage September 11

Goldberg Omoluabi set to take centre stage September 11

LoveWorld’s Rhapsody of Realities now most translated publication in the World

LoveWorld’s Rhapsody of Realities now most translated publication in the World

Why your boyfriend shouldn't know your body count

Why your boyfriend shouldn't know your body count

3 quick ways to get rid of armpit lumps

3 quick ways to get rid of armpit lumps

Here is what your sitting posture says about you

Here is what your sitting posture says about you

Serena Williams makes several fashion statements at the US Open

Serena Williams makes several fashion statements at the US Open

The fu*k buddy manual: An ultimate guide to casual relationships

The fu*k buddy manual: An ultimate guide to casual relationships

Meghan Markle looks gorgeous and simple on the cover of The Cut

Meghan Markle looks gorgeous and simple on the cover of The Cut

Trending

Boomplay headlines “Afrobeats Corner at Notting Hill Carnival 2022

Boomplay headlines “Afrobeats Corner” at Notting Hill Carnival 2022

World Class 2022 is a wrap! Victor Obanya set to represent Nigerian in Sydney, Australia by September

World Class 2022 is a wrap! Victor Obanya set to represent Nigerian in Sydney, Australia by September

Healing School presents another power-packed Global Miracle Faith Seminar

Healing School presents another power-packed Global Miracle Faith Seminar

Chivas Regal elevates BNXN’s EP with Africa’s first listening party in the Metaverse

Chivas Regal elevates BNXN’s EP with Africa’s first listening party in the Metaverse