ADVERTISEMENT
Flying Fish treats its 'Fly Geng' to a captivating influencer hangout in Lagos

On a remarkable Saturday, May 13, 2023, Flying Fish, the beer brand taking the Nigerian market by storm, orchestrated an unparalleled hangout experience for influencers at the lavish JVibes beach house in Ilase, Lagos State.

Right from the start, the organisers set the pulse racing with an exhilarating boat ride, perfectly priming the attendees for an unforgettable evening.

This unique hangout brought together Nigeria's most popular celebrities and influencers, creating an atmosphere brimming with excitement and charm.

The event kicked off with a star-studded lineup, including the likes of Bimbo Ademoye, the charismatic Miracle OP from BBTitans, Doyin from BBN, the dynamic Dotun Olunoyo, the energetic Giddy Fia, the trendy Eloswag, the captivating Chizzy, and the radiant Modella.

The DJ curated a sensational playlist ranging from Afrobeat to Amapiano, sprinkled with timeless records that compelled everyone to surrender to the rhythmic dictates of the music.

With the audience buzzing and ready for action, the hype man led a vibrant pool party, featuring a plethora of intriguing pool games and competitions.

A highlight of this segment was an epic dance battle between the multi-talented creative, Eloswag, and the life of the party himself, Miracle OP from BBTitans. Their electrifying performance left the crowd in awe.

The attendees were further entertained with a diverse array of captivating games, including snooker, table tennis, limbo, and other exciting activities.

To top off the day, all participants were treated to the invigorating taste of Flying Fish beer, infused with a zesty lemon flavour that evokes a playful and vibrant sensation. The attendees couldn't help but rave about the refreshing beverage, expressing their utmost satisfaction.

One attendee shared, "I absolutely love this drink! It's like a delightful fusion of a soft drink and a beer, with a fun twist that makes you crave more. I can't quite put it into words, but it's undeniably enjoyable. Truly delightful."

Several lucky attendees even walked away with cash prizes for their participation in the games, while others were applauded for their captivating presence.

As the day came to a close, the capable hands of DJ Zulu and DJ Therapy took over, serenading the audience with an enchanting blend of music and irresistible vibes.

As the attendees reluctantly made their way to the jetty for their boat ride home, one thing resonated within them: they had experienced an extraordinary level of fun and were left yearning for more.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

