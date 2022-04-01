RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Dis Loyal Judas would light up Easter

The National Theatre of Nigeria, in collaboration with Live Theatre Lagos, has officially announced the live presentation of Crown Troupe of Africa's 'Dis Loyal Judas', a scintillating Opera, which would be held from Good Friday, April 15 to Easter Monday, April 18 at the National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos by 5pm daily.

The production is based on the account of the gospel as it relates to the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. It is a social exposition of the relationship between the Saviour of the world —according to the Christian Worldview— and the disciple who betrayed him, Judas Iscariot. The opera is centred around Easter and it thoroughly interrogate the story of the crucifixion while exploring further the concept of love, trust, betrayal, loyalty, sacrifice, as well as emphasizing the importance of making the right choices every day using Jesus and Judas as social archetypes.

Composed and directed by Segun Adefila (Founder, Crown Troupe of Africa) and produced by Oluwanishola Adenugba (Live Theatre Lagos), Dis_Loyal Judas Opera is stage managed by Adeleke Solanke (Lakeshow),with Professor Sunny Ododo as the Executive Producer. This first-of-its-kind play that is the perfect avenue to have fun this Easter Holiday.

#disloyaljudas is supported by Pulse , Stanbic IBTC, DSTV, Malta Guinness, Golden Penny Noodles, Smooth98.1FM, MTN, Alpha and Jam OOH, Africa Movie Channel (AMC), AriseTV, TVC Entertainment, Folham OOH, Max 102.3FM, 98.3 MainlandFM , LasenaWater, 96.1 Lagos Traffic Radio, MediaCrush OOH, RoyalRoot TV (R2TV), RAVE TV, Filmhouse Cinema, FPL Outdoor and Pepsi.

