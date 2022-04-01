Dis Loyal Judas would light up Easter

The production is based on the account of the gospel as it relates to the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. It is a social exposition of the relationship between the Saviour of the world —according to the Christian Worldview— and the disciple who betrayed him, Judas Iscariot. The opera is centred around Easter and it thoroughly interrogate the story of the crucifixion while exploring further the concept of love, trust, betrayal, loyalty, sacrifice, as well as emphasizing the importance of making the right choices every day using Jesus and Judas as social archetypes.