Breaking News! It's Rhapathon with Pastor Chris!

Loveworld Inc. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome announce plans to host an online event, called, ‘Rhapathon’
The week-long event will visit in critical detail, the work of global evangelism using Rhapsody of Realities as a tool. He made this announcement while celebrating the 200th episode of his periodic broadcasts titled, ‘YourLoveworld’ which has been airing on several online platforms since March 2020.

He said; ''Rhapathon is about our evangelical work to the ends of the earth with Rhapsody of Realities, through different platforms in many ways; and of course, all languages of the earth. The various things we will be sharing will launch us into another level of soul-winning because we have to win this world for Jesus Christ”.

He further explained that Rhapathon is an event for Christians worldwide who are interested in global evangelization as mandated to us by Jesus Christ and encouraged Christians to be active for Christ.

He stated that Rhapsody of Realities is the best tool for global evangelism and backed up the statement by explaining that since it was in 7,858 languages, it is available for study by everyone on earth and thus the best tool to fulfill the over 2000-year-old mandate given to the Church by Jesus Christ.

The event will hold from September 13-17, 2023 on reachoutworld.org and other online Loveworld Network platforms.

