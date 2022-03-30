Bitmama partners with Party Monkz to hold Students Campus Concerts at Lagos State University

Endorsed by the Lagos State University, the session-based music concert, tagged “Bitmama LASU All-Star Concert” will witness participation from over 4,000 students currently studying at the school. Bitmama is enabling this event due to PMonkz’s track- record of driving value to the students' communities, which is reflected in the organisation’s previous works with reputable brands like Airtel and MTN Nigeria.

According to the CEO of Party Monkz Entertainment, Oyinda Olukanni "This concert aims to put LASU artists, dancers, and comedians on the entertainment map. LASU has produced some of the finest artists and dancers in the country, from Sound Sultan (RIP) to CDQ, Bella Shmurda, Rugged Man, Poco Lee, even Wizkid, Brymo, and DBanj were at one point LASU students. Therefore we're doing this with the school authority to encourage creativity and showcase their talents"

Known as one of the most prestigious schools in Nigeria’s biggest commercial state, Lagos, LASU has been ranked second highest in Nigeria in the list of World University Ranking recently conducted by Times Higher Education. It is not surprising that LASU bags this recognition given its pedigree in past and recent times. Currently, LASU is a learning centre to over 26,000 students, with its demographic being 51% female and 49% male.

Speaking as the headline sponsor for this event, Grace Akinosun, Head of Marketing & Public Relations, Bitmama Inc. says, "Bitmama is sponsoring the LASU All-Stars Concert in collaboration with Pmonkz because we believe strongly in the young communities and their limitless potential to be the next generation crypto users. As such, we would do what we can to empower them and unlock the best use-cases in blockchain to advance opportunities for Africa’s promising young and upcoming generation. A fusion of blockchain and entertainment creates that perfect blend to further this cause."

The concert scheduled for Thursday, March 31, 2022, is an entry-free event for all students and will feature 30 Lagos State University artists, 10 dancers, comedians, and lots of side attractions at the Buba Marwa Auditorium, LASU Ojo Campus.

Commenting on the event, Busola Adesunloye the co-founder of Party Monkz Entertainment said, "There would be lots of prizes to be won from Bitmama. The best performing artistes and dancers of the concert will walk away with cash prizes and numerous gift items from our headline sponsor, Bitmama Inc.”

About Bitmama

Bitmama is pioneering new use-cases for crypto across Africa with the mission to amplify crypto products and build out compelling use cases of cryptos beginning with payments, in the bid to drive the adoption of the next billion users.

As a leading blockchain company, Bitmama is innovating payments for users who can now spend globally without FX limits through Bitmama’s physical & virtual crypto cards. Users can buy crypto without cash using the "Buy Crypto Pay Later" feature while sending and receiving crypto globally using as well as making bills payments with crypto. Bitmama is currently live in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and is available on Web, iOS and Android.

About PMonkz

Party Monkz Entertainment (Pmonkz), is a registered entertainment outfit in Nigeria known for organizing a variety of events, ranging from Airtel1Mic across Universities in Nigeria to Brand Activations and monthly Music Business Discussions.

