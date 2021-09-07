RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Best looks from 'The Ghost and the Tout Too' premiere

Temi Iwalaiye

Celebrities turned up in a grand style for the premiere of 'The Ghost and The Tout Too.'

Cee C, Sharon and Tacha attended the premiere
Cee C, Sharon and Tacha attended the premiere

'The Ghost and The Tout Too' had its premiere on Sunday, September 5, 2021, and as usual, celebrities glammed up to show their support to the producer Toyin Abraham.

The colour for the premiere was purple, there was even an uniformed Ankara worn by some of the guests.

Of course, celebrities trotted the red carpet in their beautiful regalia but here are some we love;

Sharon set the internet ablaze in Tularoo outfit, ankara and velvet have always been an unbeatable combination.

Cee C looks like a Victorian princess in this Erica Moore Brand gown. The makeup and hairstyling were so beautiful too.

Tacha’s body was perfectly sculpted in this 2207 by T Bally gown. The gold is giving us all the right vibes.

Diane is an Asoebi Belle in this gown by Oobiuku.

The beauty of the outfit by Khavhia Woman is in the details. See the feathers used as a bodice and the Ankara trimmings. Really good job.

www.instagram.com

