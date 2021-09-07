'The Ghost and The Tout Too' had its premiere on Sunday, September 5, 2021, and as usual, celebrities glammed up to show their support to the producer Toyin Abraham.
Best looks from 'The Ghost and the Tout Too' premiere
Celebrities turned up in a grand style for the premiere of 'The Ghost and The Tout Too.'
The colour for the premiere was purple, there was even an uniformed Ankara worn by some of the guests.
Of course, celebrities trotted the red carpet in their beautiful regalia but here are some we love;
Sharon Ooja
Sharon set the internet ablaze in Tularoo outfit, ankara and velvet have always been an unbeatable combination.
Cee C
Cee C looks like a Victorian princess in this Erica Moore Brand gown. The makeup and hairstyling were so beautiful too.
Tacha
Tacha’s body was perfectly sculpted in this 2207 by T Bally gown. The gold is giving us all the right vibes.
Diane
Diane is an Asoebi Belle in this gown by Oobiuku.
Lily Afegbai
The beauty of the outfit by Khavhia Woman is in the details. See the feathers used as a bodice and the Ankara trimmings. Really good job.
