Best looks from 'The Ghost and the Tout Too' premiere

The colour for the premiere was purple, there was even an uniformed Ankara worn by some of the guests.

Of course, celebrities trotted the red carpet in their beautiful regalia but here are some we love;

Sharon Ooja

Sharon set the internet ablaze in Tularoo outfit, ankara and velvet have always been an unbeatable combination.

Cee C

Cee C looks like a Victorian princess in this Erica Moore Brand gown. The makeup and hairstyling were so beautiful too.

Tacha

Tacha’s body was perfectly sculpted in this 2207 by T Bally gown. The gold is giving us all the right vibes.

Diane

Diane is an Asoebi Belle in this gown by Oobiuku.

Lily Afegbai