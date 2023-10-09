ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

5th edition of Akada Children's book festival inspires readers & writers

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebyAkadachildrens'book

ACBF is the first and biggest Nigerian book festival curated just for kids, and it had a ton of amazing authors and illustrators who showcased their incredible stories about Nigerian culture and heritage
ACBF is the first and biggest Nigerian book festival curated just for kids, and it had a ton of amazing authors and illustrators who showcased their incredible stories about Nigerian culture and heritage

Recommended articles

ACBF is the first and biggest Nigerian book festival curated just for kids, and it had a ton of amazing authors and illustrators who showcased their incredible stories about Nigerian culture and heritage. The festival was a great opportunity for kids to see themselves reflected in the books they read and to learn about their own cultures. It was a celebration of African culture and heritage, and it promoted literacy and cultural awareness among children.

The festival was a great opportunity for kids to see themselves reflected in the books they read and to learn about their own cultures.
The festival was a great opportunity for kids to see themselves reflected in the books they read and to learn about their own cultures. Pulse Nigeria
It was a celebration of African culture and heritage, and it promoted literacy and cultural awareness among children.
It was a celebration of African culture and heritage, and it promoted literacy and cultural awareness among children. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

In the words of the convener, Mrs Olubunmi Aboderin Talabi, “The ACBF is a celebration of African stories and authors, and we are grateful for the opportunity to share these stories with children and families from all over Nigeria. We hope that the festival has inspired children to read more, to learn about different cultures, and to explore the world of books. Children are the future, and they need to have access to books that reflect their own experiences and cultures. The ACBF is committed to providing a platform for African authors and illustrators to share their stories with the world, and we are hopeful that the festival will inspire a new generation of readers and writers."

There was a host of activities at the event including author-led book readings, book chats, featured books, storytime sessions, and book exhibitions that allowed children to meet their favourite authors and learn about new books.

It was a celebration of African culture and heritage, and it promoted literacy and cultural awareness among children.
It was a celebration of African culture and heritage, and it promoted literacy and cultural awareness among children. Pulse Nigeria
The festival was a great opportunity for kids to see themselves reflected in the books they read and to learn about their own cultures.
The festival was a great opportunity for kids to see themselves reflected in the books they read and to learn about their own cultures. Pulse Nigeria

Writing & illustration competitions, a chess tournament, a STEM exhibition, a sip and paint, and an art exhibition provided opportunities for children to express their creativity and have fun. Seyi Ogundipe, an emerging storyteller, won the grand prize of One Hundred Thousand Naira (₦100,000) for the Leadway Assurance-sponsored writing competition.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other activities during the fun-filled day included a Young Author’s Panel which showcased emerging creative talents and their debut publications; drama presentations of popular children's books – Mummy, Can I…? and Kob the Antelope performed by the Society for the Performing Arts Nigeria (SPAN); creative writing masterclasses for children’s authors; and panel sessions on topical issues such as navigating puberty.

Other activities during the fun-filled day included a Young Author’s Panel which showcased emerging creative talents and their debut publications; drama presentations of popular children's books
Other activities during the fun-filled day included a Young Author’s Panel which showcased emerging creative talents and their debut publications; drama presentations of popular children's books Pulse Nigeria
The festival was a great opportunity for kids to see themselves reflected in the books they read and to learn about their own cultures.
The festival was a great opportunity for kids to see themselves reflected in the books they read and to learn about their own cultures. Pulse Nigeria

According to attendees, the event was an unforgettable day of imagination and discovery as it brought book lovers' havens to life by celebrating the power of stories in connecting and inspiring people of all ages.

Akada Children’s Book Festival was nothing short of amazing. A beautifully planned and well-executed event to promote literacy in children” Unyime Princess Okon-Umoren

ADVERTISEMENT

An unforgettable day of imagination and discovery. A book lovers haven” – Whistles Children's School

Other activities during the fun-filled day included a Young Author’s Panel which showcased emerging creative talents and their debut publications; drama presentations of popular children's books
Other activities during the fun-filled day included a Young Author’s Panel which showcased emerging creative talents and their debut publications; drama presentations of popular children's books Pulse Nigeria

I had such an amazing time at the Akada Children’s Book Festival. I met a lot of amazing kids who are enthusiastic about reading as well as many fantastic authors” – Kids Pathway

It was an amazing event; top quality organization and quality workshops. Looking forward to 2024 edition by God’s grace” – Deen Love World

There was a host of activities at the event including author-led book readings, book chats, featured books, storytime sessions, and book exhibitions that allowed children to meet their favourite authors and learn about new books.
There was a host of activities at the event including author-led book readings, book chats, featured books, storytime sessions, and book exhibitions that allowed children to meet their favourite authors and learn about new books. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The charismatic Dara Oluwatoye, a prominent media personality, and Tony Olaniji, Author of Kiyesi took centre stage as the co-hosts of the 2023 edition of the festival, which was graciously supported by distinguished sponsors including IweMi, Starfield Montessori School, PepsiCo, Cool FM, Leadway Assurance, STEM-METS, The Learning Place, Hot Hobs, Cafe Jade, Zolene, Parkview International Kindergarten School, SPAN, and the Nurturing Tree Nursery School.

See more photos from the event below:

The festival was a great opportunity for kids to see themselves reflected in the books they read and to learn about their own cultures.
The festival was a great opportunity for kids to see themselves reflected in the books they read and to learn about their own cultures. Pulse Nigeria
Other activities during the fun-filled day included a Young Author’s Panel which showcased emerging creative talents and their debut publications; drama presentations of popular children's books
Other activities during the fun-filled day included a Young Author’s Panel which showcased emerging creative talents and their debut publications; drama presentations of popular children's books Pulse Nigeria
The event was an unforgettable day of imagination and discovery as it brought book lovers' havens to life by celebrating the power of stories in connecting and inspiring people of all ages.
The event was an unforgettable day of imagination and discovery as it brought book lovers' havens to life by celebrating the power of stories in connecting and inspiring people of all ages. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
The event was an unforgettable day of imagination and discovery as it brought book lovers' havens to life by celebrating the power of stories in connecting and inspiring people of all ages.
The event was an unforgettable day of imagination and discovery as it brought book lovers' havens to life by celebrating the power of stories in connecting and inspiring people of all ages. Pulse Nigeria

---

#FeaturebyAkadachildrens'book

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5th edition of Akada Children's book festival inspires readers & writers

5th edition of Akada Children's book festival inspires readers & writers

Ask your partner these 5 questions only if you want to end your relationship

Ask your partner these 5 questions only if you want to end your relationship

5 mysterious cities found at the bottom of the ocean with no clear explanation

5 mysterious cities found at the bottom of the ocean with no clear explanation

3 vegetables that are healthier when cooked

3 vegetables that are healthier when cooked

Explore the best foods that can boost your testosterone levels

Explore the best foods that can boost your testosterone levels

Here's what your fingernails reveal about the state of your health

Here's what your fingernails reveal about the state of your health

The damaging impact of insults on mental health

The damaging impact of insults on mental health

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Toke Makinwa

5 outfits for 5 days of work inspired by Toke Makinwa

7 causes of puffy eyes in the morning

7 causes of puffy eyes in the morning

Check out the best-dressed influencers at the Pulse Influencer Awards

Check out the best-dressed influencers at the Pulse Influencer Awards

Hilda Baci announces Christmas cooking class ahead of the year's festive season

Hilda Baci announces Christmas cooking class ahead of the year's festive season

Lagos Cocktail Week returns with 9th edition

Lagos Cocktail Week returns with 9th edition

Pulse Sports

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Sha'Carri Richardson: World's fastest woman set to be honoured with a track in her name

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Super Eagles star ready to donate blood as he asks fans to pray for Israel in battle against Pakistan

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Arsenal vs Man City: 3 mistakes Pep Guardiola made in the defeat to the Gunners

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Super Falcons vs Ethiopia: Babajide, Payne sisters, and 19 others called for Olympic qualifiers

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Sadiq, Ebuehi in for Aina and Awoniyi: Super Eagles replacements for Saudi Arabia and Mozambique games

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

Burnley 1-4 Chelsea: 3 things that have happened since the Blues last scored 4 goals in a Premier League match

Victor Osimhen: I can never surpass Maradona in Napoli — Super Eagles striker calls late Argentine the GOAT

Victor Osimhen: I can never surpass Maradona in Napoli — Super Eagles striker calls late Argentine the GOAT

Chelsea legend Drogba reveals Super Eagles star is his favourite player

Chelsea legend Drogba reveals Super Eagles star is his favourite player

Victor Osimhen: I don't like when women 'toast' me — Napoli striker discusses his preference in women

Victor Osimhen: I don't like when women 'toast' me — Napoli striker discusses his preference in women

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

LG Nigeria launched the Sketch and Win Campaign in August to engage kids aged 5-12 years old where their artistic prowess was tested as they were to draw their favourite home appliance as used by their parents in their various homes.

Art meets Innovation: LG Sketch and Win Kids party celebrates talent

From left: Hon. Victor Olufemi Fatoba, Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Information, National Orientation, Ethics and Values; Mr. Udeme Ufot, Group Managing Director, SO &U; Mr Steve Babaeko, President, Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN); Mr Sani Baba, Representative of the Minister of Information; and Sir Steve Omojafor, Chairman, AAAN BoT, at the AAAN 50th Anniversary Conference in Abuja recently

5 major highlights from AAAN @50 AGM/Anniversary celebrations

With the support of Heineken as the title sponsor, this year's event reached new heights of excellence, creating an unforgettable experience for both players and spectators alike.

Heineken serves as title sponsor of the 26th Nigeria Cup Golf Tournament