5 Reasons you shouldn’t miss Merrybet Celebrity Fans Challenge this weekend

This weekend, Saturday December 17, TBS Onikan Lagos will be filled to the brim with lots of entertainment and sport lovers in the same arena, having fun while repping their favourite football club.

This year’s edition promises to be bigger with packages of interesting moments to delight fans. Below are 5 reasons we think you must not miss the show this weekend.

Let’s roll

1. Top Celebrities Performances

At this weekend’s Merrybet Celebrity Fans Challenge, fans will be experiencing premium musical performances from top flight artistes in the music industry.

The likes of Kizz Daniel, Fireboy DML, Flavour, Portable and lots more have already been billed to perform at the event. It’s indeed going to be a blast to have these superstar artistes perform their 2022 hit singles on stage.

2. Celebrity Stage Singing Battle

Merrybet Celebrity Fans Challenge this weekend will have celebrities going Head To Head on stage with singing battles and other music and sport related tasks.

Some of the major battles to expect are ‘Portable vs Terry G’, ‘Tolibian vs Ladé’, ‘Candy Bleakz vs T Dollar’, ‘Mr Real vs Orezi’ to mention but few. No doubt, these head-to-head challenges will be an interesting scene to witness.

3. Rep Your Football Team

The only event in Nigeria where music meets sports is the Merrybet celebrity fans challenge. Celebrities and fans get to rock their club’s jerseys while partying hard.

A lot of sporting activities will also be going down between celebrities and fans this weekend as everyone will get the chance to represent their favourite football club.

How much do you love your team? This weekend is time to show it by turning up for the Merrybet celebrity fans challenge.

4. Party Hard With DJs & Hypemen

Another unique stuff to expect at Merrybet celebrity fans challenge this weekend is the topmost club vibes which some celebrity DJs and Hypemen will be bringing on.

Apart from artistes performances and celebrities singing battle, a good number of DJs and Hypemen will be lighting moods up to give good vibes at the event.

DJ Khoded, DJ OP Dot, DJ Yorgzy, DJ Fizzy, DJ B-Maloney, DJ Michelle and more will all be performing live alongside street certified hypemen, Hardvantage, Hypeman Teened, Jerry Wealth, Talk N Do, Hype Lady Rec and Holyfaze.

From all indications, the Merrybet Celebrity fans challenge is all stacked up with stars and talents that will deliver top notch entertainment for fans.

5. Affordable Tickets

One good thing about the Merrybet Celebrity fans challenge is the affordability that comes with it. This is a topnotch entertainment event you don’t have to break the bank to attend.

To enjoy a night of fun with Kizz Daniel, Fireboy, Flavour and others will only cost you N3,000 (regular ticket), N10,000 (VIP) and N50,000 (VVIP Table Seat). This is super affordable considering the entertainment value that will be delivered at the event.

You don’t want to miss it, do you?

Meanwhile, the Merrybet Celebrity Fans challenge wouldn’t have been possible without Merrybet and some other premium brands who care so much about the entertainment needs of people this December.

Viva Detergent - The best stain removal detergent powder in Nigeria- who will provide free laundry for fans at the venue, so please come with your dirty football jerseys and other clothing items.

Imperio Perfumes - A leader in luxury perfumes- expect a lot of goodies from them at the venue.

MTN Nigeria - Getting us connected everywhere we go.

Wakanow- Nigeria’s No.1 tested and trusted exclusive travel agency, and Wakaevents.ng - the show’s exclusive ticketing partner.

At TBS, Football & Music will meet to serve premium entertainment as fans are refreshed by Fearless Energy Drink.

Visit https://wakaevents.ng/en-ng/events/afro-revolution NOW for tickets.

History is about to be made once again with the celebration of the revolution of our Heritage ‘Afrobeats’, and it’s proudly sponsored by Merrybet.com - Where Champions play!

