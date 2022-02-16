RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Domino’s Pizza Crustos brings you love with online buy 1 get 1 FREE offer!

We have AMAZING NEWS for you, Domino’s Pizza Crustos is still spreading love this month, with their awoof 1 week-long BUY ONE GET ONE FREE PROMO!. Isn’t that amazing!!!

What better way to show love to your boo & bae than with a FREE box of Pizza! Na so oo, this kain LOVE naa him dey sweet pass. So, rush and continue your celebration of love with your loved ones this February with this wonderful deal from domino’s pizza. For every medium classic pizza you buy, you get one absolutely free!!! All you need to do is visit www.dominos.ng to place your orders NOW

Imagine DOUBLE VALUE for the price of one; when you buy any Medium size of these tasty flavours ONLINE: BBQ Beef, Chickenpie, BBQ Chicken, Smoked BBQ Sausage, Veggie Supreme, Chicken Supreme, Pepperoni and you get ANOTHER Medium Classic FREE!

To get a taste of this love, visit www.dominos.ng now to order any Medium Classic Pizza from N3,400 and get another one FREE, just like that. This is the kind of deal that you CAN’T miss and should be enjoyed with your loved ones

This promo is valid till Friday the 18th Feb, hurry now and place your orders today! Buy online via www.dominos.ng & have it delivered to your doorsteps in 25mins! T&Cs apply.

For more enquiries, you can visit any of their social media pages on Facebook, Instagram & Twitter at:

Website: www.dominos.ng

Facebook: Domino’s Pizza Nigeria

Instagram: @dominosng

Twitter: @dominosng

