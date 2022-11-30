Stephanie John & Associates shines at 2022 BrandComm Awards, named Emerging Public Relations Agency of the Year

The award to the young agency was in recognition of it's disruptive contribution to the execution of successful public relations campaigns for top brands in Nigeria and Africa, and as the fastest rising PR agency with less than five years of operation.

Speaking on the recognition, The CEO, Stephanie John and Associates, Uche Ajene, expressed appreciation to the organizers of the award for recognizing the work done by the agency in providing innovative communication solutions to it's clients.

Ajene said: "We believe in delivering the Human Experience to our clients in a way that positions them as leaders of their market segment, connecting them to their customers and generating conversations that drive the bottom-line."

"I also want to appreciate the brands that have trusted us with their business and given us the resources to execute human centred experiences that resonate with their customers.”

“The Stephanie John team is not left out as they are the ones behind the scene who make magic happen for our various clients."

The convener of the BrandCom Awards and the publisher of Brand Communicators Magazine, Joshua Ajayi, in his speech at the event said, "The initiative is to inspire brands to continue to innovate and deliver better value to their customers."

The event which was a gathering of the biggest players in the marketing communications industry in Nigeria, is a celebration of excellence and innovation in the marketing communications industry and lived up to expectations with a night of glitz and glamour.

The 2022 BrandComm Awards also saw marketing communications industry giants like Sir Steve Omojafor, Chairman of STB McCann and former Chairman of Zenith Bank, Iquo Ukoh, former Marketing Director, Nestle Foods and CEO, Entod Marketing Ltd and Prof Chris Ogbechie, Dean, Lagos Business School, Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos respectively inducted into the BrandComm Honourary Hall of Fame.

They were inducted in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the growth of the brands and marketing communications industry in Nigeria.

Stephanie John and Associates is a Nigerian based unique Public Relations and Strategic Communications agency that is driven by the Human Experience; a philosophy which drives it's strategy of closing the gap between the client and it's target publics, harnessing human emotions to influence consumer behaviour and impact on client's businesses.

The agency within the short time it has been in the industry has created amazing communication campaigns for various brands across the Financial Services industry, FMCGs, NGOs, Fintech, Automobile, Energy, Healthcare, Agriculture, Culture, Real Estate etc.

---